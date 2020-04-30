There haven’t been many changes to table design in the past century. They still hold objects, they’re usually made out of wood and you still sit near them in a chair. It’s hard to upgrade a piece of furniture that has been around for hundreds of years, but our dependence on electronic devices caused some furniture makers to get creative.

These days, there are some tables that can charge your electronic devices. You won’t have to grumble about trying to find an available outlet in your home anymore, watch your kids unplug your phone to charge theirs instead or unplug another home appliance to charge up. Wouldn’t that be a game-changer to have an outlet or USB port right in your table? You’ll save lots of steps walking over to the nearest outlet to check if you got any texts.

We rounded up the best tables with charging stations. If you’re thinking that a table with electronic capabilities has to look as modern as an office desk, you’re wrong. There are stylish options that will blend right in with your home decor. They don’t scream “I charge phones!” — instead they advertise that they’re durable end tables and nightstands that just happen to be able to charge your tablet.

Most of the tables also come in different colors, so you can modify the table to your design needs. One of our options even comes with a built-in bonus lamp so you won’t have to worry about your kids accidentally knocking the lamp over.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Brightech Madison Narrow Nightstand with Built In Lamp, USB Port

This nightstand is a three-in-one. Not only do you get a new table, you get a new lamp and a place to charge your electronic devices, all in one piece of furniture. At 18 inches, this table is two inches smaller than your average nightstand, so it can fit in that little corner of the room easily. There are also two shelves for you to display decorative objects, books, DVDs or television remotes. Brightech also includes a warm white LED light that they claim will last 20,000 hours or 20 years. The nightstand is available in three different colors and styles.

2. Convenience Concepts Tucson Flip Top End Table with Charging Station

If you want to charge your phone or tablet, but don’t want to see the unsightly cables on your table surface, this is a good pick for you. The two standard outlets and USB ports are located in the end table drawer. You can simply place your phone in the drawer and close it while it charges, freeing up valuable space on your end table. The Convenience Concepts end table is available in three different colors.

3. Casual Home Night Owl Nightstand with USB Ports

This durable table from Casual Home might look like a simple nightstand, but it has four USB ports. If you are always looking for more places to charge all of your electronic devices, this is the table for you. Available in white, espresso and warm brown, it’ll fit in with whatever home decor color scheme you’ve got going on. This nightstand has an extra shelf to place books, glasses and other bedtime-necessities and requires only light assembly.