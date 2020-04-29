It can be difficult to say goodbye to plastic cutlery. You’ve grown up with it, after all. It also seems to be everywhere. It comes with every takeout or delivery meal, even when you don’t ask for it. You might even have an entire drawer designated to loose plastic forks, spoons and knives you’ve collected over the years. You don’t have to feel guilty about disposing of biodegradable utensils though since they’ll break down in the compost. Biodegradable utensils can, in some cases, cut through food more easily than those flimsy plastic utensils.

Most biodegradable utensils are often made out of wood. Although at first brush that might sound like a mouth full of splinters, wood utensils are smoothed and polished before they’re shipped out, so that’s not something you need to be too concerned about.

We’ve rounded up the best biodegradable utensils that’ll help you say goodbye to plastic for good and move toward being more eco-friendly in your life. The picks below are sturdy, durable and in some cases, can even be reused a second time. If you rely on plastic spoons to take from home to work for lunch, you can swap out those utensils with our picks below.

Biodegradable utensils are also the perfect party cutlery and can even be a conversation starter for your guests and kids. Teach your party goers how to go a little greener and how leaving those sets of 50 plastic forks behind really wasn’t so bad.

1. WoodAble Disposable Wooden Forks, Spoons, Knives Sets

WoodAble claims that its biodegradable cutlery works better than its environment-harming plastic counterparts. The 300 mix, made out of Chilean Poplar and Radiata Pine trees, comes with 120 forks, 120 spoons and 80 knives, so you’ll be stocked up for a while. The knives are serrated and can cut through meat better than the plastic variety. You can wash this cutlery and reuse multiple times. It takes about 90 days for the wooden set to compost. WoodAble also plants every four trees for every three they cut down in South America.

2. FirstChoice EcoNaturals Disposable Wooden Cutlery Set

If you’re looking to kick plastic utensils to curb for birthday parties or other events, the FirstChoice EcoNaturals cutlery set is a great alternative to hand out to guests at barbecues and family gatherings. Made out of birch wood, the 300 piece set comes with 100 forks, 100 knives and 100 spoons. The utensils are approved by the Forest Stewardship Council, which ensures these wooden utensils were harvested responsibly.

3. WoodU Disposable Wooden Eco-Friendly Utensils

The sturdy spoons, sporks and forks from WoodU are biodegradable, compostable and 100 percent free of chemicals. The utensils fit well in tiny hands, thus being a fun alternative to plastic at kids’ parties, but can also be used by adults as well. WoodU claims the utensils are splinter-free, smooth and even heat-tolerant, providing a good dining experience. To order the utensils, you will have to place separate orders for sporks and spoons. They do not come in a set.