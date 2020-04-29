Fragrant Air Fresheners That’ll Actually Eliminate Odors

If you struggle to keep your home smelling fresh, despite the hours you put into cleaning your space with soap and various cleaning supplies, you might want to invest in a high-quality air freshener. It’s frustrating to see a clean home but still be able to smell the remnant odors of workout clothes or the family bathroom, especially right before you host some guests at your home.

Save yourself some stress, headaches and embarrassment: an air freshener can do the job. At the most, all you will have to do is reach for a spray bottle and mist the offending area to eliminate the odor. In some cases, you can just let your air freshener sit in the bathroom and do its job. All you have to do is check on it once in a while to make sure the oil attachment doesn’t need to be replaced.

When you go shopping for an air freshener, you want to ensure you’re buying one that doesn’t just mask the putrid odors. If you do that, you’ll still be able to get a good whiff of the bad smells, combined with whatever perfume-y fragrance you bought. Basically, you’ll be making it much worse instead of solving the problem. We rounded up the best air fresheners that actually work to eliminate the bad odors. One the smell is gone, the air freshener will replace it with a clean-smelling or pleasant scent. You won’t have to constantly worry about having a fresh-smelling home again.

1. Febreze AIR Freshener Heavy Duty Crisp Clean

Febreze is an air freshener brand known for getting the job done, but this specific type of Febreze goes a step further. Using its OdorClear Technology, it wipes out odors completely instead of just masking them with a scent of perfume. With a light, fresh scent, this Febreze is made for tackling the smelliest and most rotten odors, like your kids’ sports clothes or a notoriously stinky bathroom. It has twice the power of a regular Febreze, so it’s definitely worth investing in if you find that your air fresheners aren’t up to the task. It’s also safe to spray around cats and dogs.

2. Air Wick Plug in Scented Oil Starter Kit

If you want your air freshener to do the hard work for you, instead of periodically going into the smelly places of the house and manually spraying, check out the Air Wick Scented Oil Starter Kit. The kit comes with six refill packs and two warmers, which help disperse the scents around the house. With the kit, you’ll have 270 days of fragrant smells in your home. There are five different fragrance settings to choose from, so you can control how the scent is. This particular Air Wick fragrance combines lavender essence with chamomile and woods.

3. Citrus Magic Natural Odor Eliminating Air Freshener

If you’re looking for a more natural fragrance and prefer to use natural cleaning products in your home, Citrus Magic might be your perfect air freshener. Citrus Magic claims to be 100 percent natural and uses pure citrus oils to chase bad smells out of your home, rather than just masking them. The Citrus Magic fragrance will flood your own home with the clean, sweet and refreshing smell of citrus, replacing the foul odors. Citrus Magic claims that its air freshener will last four times longer than the average cleaning spray.