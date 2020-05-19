The 4 Best Mattress Toppers for a Comfy Night’s Sleep

If you’re continually tossing and turning throughout the night, trying to find a pain-free position, you might think it’s time for a new mattress. There’s an easier solution than investing in a whole new king-size, though: Add a mattress topper to your existing bed for a new and upgraded sleep experience.

Whether your mattress feels too firm, is no longer comfortable, or is (ahem) noisy, a mattress topper will add an extra layer of plushness that can conform to your body and reduce pressure on your joints. Memory foam options are typically more supportive and firm, while down alternative versions add a fluffy softness. Either way, they can extend the life of your existing mattress — and protect against additional wear and tear.

When shopping for a mattress topper, consider whether you want a soft, pillowy feel or a firmness that conforms to your curves. Many mattress toppers also offer “cooling” features, like gel beads or air pockets, to help distribute heat while you sleep and prevent a sweaty, fitful slumber.

So if you’re looking to revitalize your existing mattress, we’ve rounded up the best mattress toppers for you to consider. Find the right option for your sleep style and get ready to hit the hay — and wake up feeling well-rested.

1. Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

The soft, supportive, gel-infused memory foam in this mattress topper helps to relieve pressure points by distributing weight evenly, conforming to the curves of your body to reduce aches and pains while you sleep. This topper also prevents overheating: the gel inside the memory foam works to regulate temperature by capturing and distributing heat. It comes in plush 2-inch and 3-inch profiles, and is available in Cal King, King, Queen, Full XL, Full, Twin XL and Twin sizes.

2. LEISURE TOWN Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Topper

Filled with snow down alternative fiberfill, this mattress topper provides the softness and comfort of authentic goose down and duck down without the allergy- or poke-provoking feathers. Plus, its HNN Cooling Technology increases the air flow in order to make the mattress pad more breathable and comfortable. It prevents overheating without making you cold, so you can enjoy a cozy yet sweat-free night of sleep year-round. Bonus: The pad is machine washable and can be dried on low heat.

3. POLAR SLEEP Gel Swirl Memory Foam Mattress Topper

This pressure-relieving memory foam mattress topper helps align your spine, providing appropriate support while dispersing your body weight evenly across the mattress. The topper is also ventilated and infused with gel beads to help regulate sleep temperature, preventing overheating.

4. Pure Green Natural Latex Mattress Topper

Made of 100% natural latex with no synthetic latex or fillers, this soft foam topper is the ideal choice for anyone looking to add additional softness to their bed while still providing support. The natural latex foam is durable and heat neutral; it won’t absorb body heat or change firmness depending on the temperature. Latex foam also is an open-celled foam that contains tiny air chambers that allow the air to flow freely through the topper. Available in 1-inch, 2-inch, and 3 inch thickness for a variety of mattress sizes, this soft topper is also available in medium and firm versions.