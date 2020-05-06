We don’t have to tell you that salt and pepper elevate the flavor of just about any savory dish you cook — and freshly ground spices, from black peppercorns to Himalayan salt, are way better at enhancing the flavors of food than the pre-ground, pre-packaged varieties. But the right set of salt and pepper grinders can also elevate the look of your table, too. So if you’re using a mismatched pair or even just shaking your seasonings onto food directly from the spice canisters, why not go ahead and treat yourself to a chic and long-lasting stainless steel set?

Salt and pepper grinder sets make it easy to give your home-cooked meals the same treatment you get at a restaurant (wouldn’t it be nice if someone was offering you a little fresh-ground pepper on your salad — at home?) and they look elegant both in the kitchen and on the table.

When shopping for stainless steel salt and pepper grinder sets, look for options that have ceramic mechanisms, especially for salt because it can oxidize steel, even stainless. Adjustable settings let you choose the desired level of grinding, from fine to course; some have pre-set grinding levels. While stainless steel tops and parts make the grinders more durable, the see-through glass lets you see how much spice is left inside so you know when you’ll need to refill. Plus, the combo is attractive enough to display on the dinner table. (Note: Most salt and pepper grinder sets do not include the spices themselves.)

We’ve rounded up the best stainless steel salt and pepper grinder sets so you can bring five-star dining to your own home. Check out the options below to spice up your life with just a few quick turns of your wrist. Bon appetit!

1. Benicci Salt & Pepper Grinder Set

Benicci’s salt and pepper mills will manually grind your spices as coarse or as fine as you like with a fast adjusting ceramic rotor that can handle peppercorns as well as exotic spices, sea salt and fine herbs. The brushed stainless steel has a modern look and provides a smudge- and fingerprint-resistant surface that is easy to clean. This set also comes with an elegant and convenient stand, perfect for keeping your kitchen counter organized or displaying on your dining table during meals.

2. Cole & Mason Derwent Salt & Pepper Mill and Grinder Set

The Cole & Mason 7.5-inch Derwent Gourmet Precision Salt and Pepper Mill Set in stainless steel brings style to your table, thanks to the sleek acrylic hourglass shape. But the real beauty is in how it works: Instead of crushing the salt and pepper, the professional mechanism strips them down by their individual layers as it grinds, releasing maximum flavor. The pepper mill uses hardened carbon steel millworks with six distinct settings, while the salt mill uses diamond-cut ceramic millworks with three distinct settings. The set is easy to refill, too.

3. KitchenBliss Professional Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

KitchenBliss’ brushed stainless steel and clear glass salt and pepper grinders feature adjustable ceramic grinders so you can achieve your desired seasoning level, from a coarse sprinkling of pink salt to a fine dusting of black pepper. The grinding mechanism is also well placed, so the spices end up directly on your food, not your counter. Plus, airtight lids help maintain maximum flavor and quality so your spices last longer. Bonus: This set comes with a bamboo spoon and a cleaning brush.

4. Willow & Everett Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

These tall salt and pepper grinders from Willow & Everett feature a modern design that’s stylish and elegant enough for kitchen-to-table use. Made of high-quality glass and brushed stainless steel, this pair has the grinding mechanism on the top of the grinder, ensuring salt and pepper ends up only on your food and not all over your table. The ceramic grinder is non-corrosive and won’t absorb flavors, while a plastic knob on top of each salt and pepper mill lets you easily adjust from a fine to coarse grind. And when it’s time to refill, the stainless steel tops easily screw off.