The Best Knitting Kits That’ll Keep Your Fingers Busy & Elevate Your Craft

Repeat after us: Knit one, purl two. Whether you’re a knitting novice or have long surpassed basic scarf and hat patterns years ago, the key to crafting is having a set of tools that can take your talents to the next level. For painters, that means collecting things like watercolors and brushes; for drawers, its charcoal pencils; for textile artists, essentials might include crochet needles, a sewing machine or knitting kits.

Now, don’t knock it until you’ve tried it: Knitting isn’t just for grannies in rocking chairs. In fact, this kind of crafting takes skill and concentration, at first, but once you’ve got the general pattern down pat, it’s a relaxing pastime that comes automatically to your fingers. But here’s a common misconception that needs debunking: There’s more to knitting than needles and yarn, which is where knitting kits come into play.

From stitch markers to point protectors, rulers and hooks, the following knitting kits will elevate your craft. We guarantee that with a little help from these special tools, you’ll be knitting blankets and entire ensembles before you know it.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. WooCrafts Needles and Crochet Hooks Set

In the textile arts, WooCraft’s needles and accessories kit is highly coveted by knitting and crafting aficionados alike. The all-in-one bundle comes with nine large-eye blunt steel yarn sewing needles, nine crochet hooks, knitting stitch markers and a traveling case to store it all in. It’s essentially a tool set for crafters that can be used in knitting, crocheting and sewing projects.

2. Exquiss Knitting Needles Set

Just in case you were running low on needles, this knitting kit from Exquiss can have you restocked in no time. The set includes a whopping 36 needles — 18 carbonized bamboo circular knitting needles and 18 single pointed bamboo knitting needles ranging in size — plus a box of knitting tools and accessories like scissors, point protectors, stitch markers, a soft measurement ruler and more. Used to metal or plastic needles? Now’s the time to consider making the switch. Bamboo is a strong, highly durable material, so they’re difficult to break and bend. Also, metal needles can be slippery and hard to grip, but bamboo needles are much more comfortable to hold, which is why they’re widely considered the best option for beginners.

3. cuteDIY Knitting Accessories Kit

Contrary to what one might assume, there’s more to knitting than needles and yarn. After all, an artist is only as good as their tools, and with cuteDIY’s knitting accessories kit, beginner and novice knitters alike can take their craft to the next level. The translucent kit is giving us serious pencil case vibes right now, and we’re not sure if that’s because of its aesthetic or because these accessories can school you in the art of knitting. The box contains all the necessary odds and ends like stitch holders, crochet hooks, thread cutter, cable needles and needle tip protectors. With so many sizes and color markers to choose from, the kit is stocked with accessories for every kind of yarn and project.