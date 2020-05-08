It happens to the best of us, friends: When you become responsible for cleaning your own space, you start snubbing your nose at certain cleaning products. Suddenly you have a go-to dishwasher detergent, an all-purpose cleaner you swear by — you’ll even develop a preference of sponge. That last one’s a little random, we know, but believe it or not, there are so many different kinds of sponges to choose from. Between the disposable kind you toss after so many uses and the best reusable sponges you can wash with the rest of your laundry, don’t be surprised when your ride or die cleaning accessory is one of these porous gems.

To outsiders looking in (re: someone who doesn’t scrub their own countertops, dinnerware or toilets), buying reusable sponges might sound weird and we get it, but we’re also not knocking disposable sponges. If you prefer just tossing the thing over a little extra maintenance, that’s cool. You do you. But hear us out: Reusable sponges save you money because you won’t have to keep buying three-pack after three-pack, and they’re also awesome for the environment.

Made from materials like microfiber and cotton, you can pop reusable sponges in the laundry and they’ll last for months as opposed to only a few weeks. Reusable sponges also aren’t swarming with funky chemicals, so they’re a better option for your family’s health. Take our word for it and check out some of the best reusable sponges below. We guarantee you’ll be converted after just one use.

1. Youyoute Dual Action Scrubbing Sponge

Scrub a dub dub with Youyoute’s reusable sponge and your dishware, countertops, bathroom tiles and more will always be squeaky clean. This microfiber sponge is dual-action: Made from 80% polyester and 15% nylon, one side of the sponge features high-quality microfiber cloth and the other is a scrubber. The soft microfiber surface is gentle to touch, but hard on dirt and absorbs moisture after cleaning. The scrubber side is made of PVC and polyester fibers and because it’s non-scratch, it’ll be your go-to for those tough, heavy duty messes you loathe to clean. Each purchase comes with five reusable sponges and two bonus adhesive hooks to hang your sponge over the kitchen sink.

2. Starfiber Microfiber Kitchen Scrubbies

What sponge you prefer to use ultimately comes down to the details, so don’t be surprised if your determining factor is something as ridiculous as the color or shape of said sponge. That being said, some people go giddy for a rectangular sponge; others prefer porous little donut-shaped cleaning products. For the latter, there are Starfiber reusable sponges, aka “scrubbies”: round, microfiber sponges designed to tackle even the toughest messes and surfaces. And because Starfiber is committed to a Greener Clean, each and every one of its cleaning accessories contains water-saving properties, reduces the number of harmful chemicals in your home and is made with biodegradable additives to reduce impact on landfills.

3. PaperlessKitchen Reusable Dish Scrubber Sponge Set

As far as sponges go, Paperless Kitchen’s reusable sponges are among the prettiest. Made from organic cotton fibers and free of BPA, phthalates and other chemicals, the sponges were designed with a food-grade hardener and anti-fray stitching. It’s hard on messes yet gentle on surfaces and its durability can’t be matched.