If you’ve crossed off just about every at-home craft activity, from paint-by-numbers to embroidery hoops, you might be wondering what else you can do to get the creative juices flowing. If you’ve done traditional painting projects, we suggest taking things to the next step and trying out some fabric painting projects. Whether you want to personalize a pillow or a canvas tote bag, the options you have are limitless, but you’ll need the right fabric paints to make sure they’ll last.

When you’re picking out the best fabric paints for you DIY projects at home, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind before you buy. First, quality is going to be the most important aspect of the paint, so your project won’t go to waste. Make sure the paint is high quality and crack-proof, so your projects won’t crumble down the road. With kids and pets around, you’ll also want to make sure that the paint is non-toxic too for your peace of mind. Below, we’ve rounded up the best fabric paints to help make the art projects of your dreams come true.

1. Crafts 4 All Paint

When you’re painting at home, the highest priority on your list is making sure your projects will be safe around your kids and pets. With this non-toxic fabric paint set (24 paints) by Crafts 4 All, you can be at ease knowing there are no harsh chemicals inside. The 3D paint is permanent too, so you won’t have to worry about it chipping away later. Whether you want to paint wood, ceramic, canvas, or glass, you can bring your creations to life with this colorful paint set.

2. Tulip Fabric Paint

Oftentimes, paint will chip or crack after awhile, especially if you put it in the sun, but this fabric paint set is crack-proof. This kit of 20 paints will give you a rainbow of color options to use to complete all your projects. The bottles have easy-to-use squeeze tops so you can quickly make doodles, drawings, and words seamlessly. This dimensional fabric paint is great to use as a team-building activity to make matching T-shirts, bags, or paper projects. The neon colors are especially fun for kids to use.

3. Arteza Metallic Paint

If you want fabric paint that’s a bit more glam, mix things up with this metallic fabric paint option. This kit is complete with 14 gorgeous shades that will elevate any of your projects. These permanent colors are here to stay, so you won’t have to worry about fading or chipping away. Plus, if you’re using the paint on clothing, they’re machine and dryer safe too, so you don’t have to be concerned about it ruining your machines. From sapphire blue to pearl rose, these luxurious shades will amp up any standard craft.