It’s no secret that menopause brings along a variety of unwanted side effects due to a change in hormones. Most commonly, women experience symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and moodiness, but you don’t have to live with those symptoms. Luckily, there are plenty of inexpensive menopause relief and hormone balance supplements that can help alleviate those pesky hot flashes, mood swings, and more.

Before you pick out just any over-the-counter menopause relief and hormone balance supplement, you’ll need to make sure it’s the right option for you based on the symptoms you’re experiencing and the severity of them. You’ll also want to look at the ingredients to make sure they’re safe and natural when necessary. Many are estrogen-based pills and other include ingredients such as black cohosh, which can help decrease PMS and menopausal symptoms. Below, we’ve rounded up the best menopause relief and hormone balance supplements so you can get back on track and feel happier overall.

1. Dr. Tobias Menopause Relief

This Dr. Tobias menopause relief and hormone balance supplement is a great choice if you’re looking for an estrogen-based solution to help improve your mood daily or alleviate hot flashes. Made with black cohosh, dong quai, licorice, and red clover, this formula is created with carefully selected herbs to help with hormone balance. It’s also made from non-GMO ingredients and is tested by a third party to ensure that the supplement is pure, effective, and safe for you to use.

2. Kopal Menopause Complex

If you’re struggling with getting a restful night’s sleep due to annoying hot flashes waking you up in the middle of the night, this Kopal menopause relief and hormone balance supplement could help put you at ease. Made with premium natural ingredients, this formula can help relieve menopausal symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, mood swings, and restlessness. The powerful blend of natural herbs like maca, chase tree, and dong quai can help target the root of menopausal symptoms.

3. Smoky Mountain Nutrition Supplements

If you’re looking for an advanced menopause relief and hormone balance supplement powered by estrogen, look no further than this advanced formula. This non-GMO and vegan supplement aids the body in hormone balance by supporting the body’s metabolism of excess estrogen. As a result, this solution can help aid with night sweats, PCOS, hot flashes, and hormonal acne. This formula is also suitable for men as it can help with physical fitness, energy, and prostate health. This bottle contains two month’s worth of supplements, so you won’t have to stock up right away.