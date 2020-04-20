It’s not always easy to get all the nutrients, vitamins, and probiotics you need every day, but there a few tricks to getting them in easily and without the hassle. One of the best tasting ways to get your daily dose of antioxidants is to sip on a probiotic-packed kombucha drink. The nutrient-rich drink has become extremely popular recently, and there are so many good reasons why. These fermented teas are made with live cultures that are great for your gut health and can make your body and mind healthier and happier.

When you’re choosing which kombucha option to go with, flavor will be one of your top deciding factors. There are so many delicious flavors to go with that you just might feel inclined to swap out your morning coffee for one of these tasty beverages. Created with all-natural flavors and healthy bacteria that can help improve your overall health, you may even replace it as your go-to happy hour beverage. Below, we’ve rounded up the best kombucha drinks that taste great and will help support your overall well-being.

1. Wonder Drink

This kombucha is made with high-quality, organic fermented teas, which make them ultra healthy for you and delicious too. This particular flavor is created with a blend of organic oolong tea, aromatic sweat pear, and spicy ginger to mix up your daily drink of choice. Not only can you sip on this kombucha, you can also use it in recipes such as salad dressings, cocktails, or morning smoothies for a boost of nutrition. If you’re looking for an alternative to your morning cup (or two) or coffee, this energizing, natural drink is a great alternative with a variety of health benefits.

2. Remedy Raw Kombucha

If you’re looking for a sugar-free kombucha option, this naturally sweet kombucha will be a great choice for you. This rasberry-lemonade flavor will remind you of your favorite drink as a kid, but instead, it boasts more health benefits so you can feel good about drinking it. This particular brand uses only small batch, long-age brews made with organic and vegan ingredients. Perhaps you’re looking for an alternative to your daily happy hour alcoholic beverage — this fermented beverage will satisfy your happy hour needs while giving you a boost of nutrients.

3. Better Booch

It’s easy to get tired of one flavor of a drink, so this pack of 12 flavors will always keep your taste buds excited for what’s to come. This Better Booch drink comes cold when it arrives at your doorstep, so the gut-healing, probiotic boosting qualities are maintained while they’re in transit. Delicious flavors include Morning Glory, Ginger Boost, Rose Bliss, and more, so there is an option for every person’s flavor preferences. Low in sugar and packed with live cultures, you can count on this kombucha to fuel your day.