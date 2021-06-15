Early Prime Day Deals You Won’t Want to Miss — Shop Oprah’s Favorite Coffee Maker & More Now

Prime Day may be next week—June 21 and 22—but early deals are dropping right this second. We have quite a few things we hope will be on sale—from Oprah’s favorite Philosophy moisturizer to Le Creuset and Lodge items, but until then—there are plenty of must-have items and services majorly discounted.

One of the best early bird deals? 53% off an Audible membership, which is going on now through Prime Day. There are also 99 cent streaming deals on your favorite Prime Video channels like Starz. To get these deals, you must be a Prime member—if you’re not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Like last year, Amazon is focusing on highlighting small businesses to help them grow. To encourage people to shop the Support Small section, Amazon is offering Prime members a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when members spend $10 or more on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store. You can get the credit now through June 20th.

We’ve highlighted the best and can’t-miss early Prime Day deals you can shop now — from Instant Pots to Roomba vacuums — that are discounted before Prime Day even begins. We’re not sure if these deals go through Prime Day though, so make sure to shop them right away.

Smart TV—40% Off

Prime Day is one of the best shopping holidays to snag a TV deal—a bunch are already marked down massively. This one is already $80 off!

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV $119.99 on Amazon.com

Oprah-Approved Nespresso Machine—23% Off

This best-selling coffee machine is also from an Oprah-approved brand, so it’s a must.

NESPRESSO Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi, White $148 on Amazon.com

Echo Dot—Up to 25% Off

The Echo Dot is the smaller and more affordable version of Amazon’s larger Echo device. Aside from the size difference, the Echo Dot has all of the same functions that the larger Echo has — so why not save some money by going with the Dot?

Echo Dot $34.99

Roomba—$150 Off

Another top Prime Day item is majorly discounted before the official sale. You save $150 right now (25% off) on this smart robot vacuum, which even works with Alexa so you don’t have to lift a finger.

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum $449.90 on Amazon.com

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet—33% Off

This pan is flying off the virtual shelves since we first wrote about it being on sale. And lucky for you, it’s 33 percent off. This pre-seasoned skillet makes cooking a breeze thanks to its heat retention and even heating.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle, 10.25", Black $14.88 on Amazon.com

Instant Pot—$20 Off

As one of the most popular Prime Day items, you’d think you’d have to wait to get a deal on one. But nope, this version is $20 off right now.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 8 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker & Warmer, Sterilizer, 15 One-Touch Programs $119.95 on Amazon.com

Cook Like a Pro—51% Off

This cookbook and aALL of Ina Garten’s cookbooks are on sale right now! This one is more than half off, so run, don’t walk.