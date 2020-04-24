Fact: You don’t have to be a hoarder to accrue a lot of things. And sometimes the issue isn’t that you have too much, but that you just don’t have the right amount of storage. Think about it: Unless it’s a piece of furniture or something that would take up a significant amount of space like a television or rug, we rarely think about where we’re going to put things when we buy them. So for the rogue pairs of running shoes piling up near the door, various other clothing items and kitchen gadgets, board games, toys and picture frames, do yourself a favor and invest in a new set of shelves.

Please note, this isn’t to say shelves should be a drop off station. There should be some level of organization to the chaos that is your collection of things and shelves can deliver that sense of structure. The first step is to figure out where you’ll be adding shelves in your home; the second is deciding what kind of shelves you’re willing to commit to.

There are shelves on wheels, wall mounts, shelves that look chic and shelves that look like something you’d find in an auto body shop. The bad news is, the options are kind of endless, like your clutter. The good news is, we’ve narrowed down the best shelves out there to give you some sense of relief.

1. Seville Classics 5-Tier Steel Wire Shelving

Shelves on wheels don’t exactly have the best reputation in terms of aesthetics, but we’d definitely set up Seville’s wire shelves in our living room for all to see. The steel construction looks sleek and chic, not brassy or something you’d find in a workshop. But don’t let the primed finish fool you: Each shelf holds up to a whopping 300 pounds, so you can pretty much store anything you need on this piece of hardware. The shelves are adjustable by one-inch increments to make sure you can fit whatever you need onto the shelf.

2. FLEXIMOUNTS Wall Shelf

If you don’t have room for a large shelving unit, wall shelves work just as well and take up less space. And you don’t need to be building savvy to install these shelves from FLEXIMOUNTS, either: It’s a one person job and all hardware is included, like installation templates, a bubble level and screws. The shelves themselves are constructed with heavy gauge steel and can hold up to an impressive 400 pounds.

3. AmazonBasics 5-Shelf Shelving Storage Unit

For extra storage in the garage or a place to pile on extra snacks and canned goods in the kitchen, the AmazonBasics shelving unit is perfect. The units are constructed from a durable steel construction and coated with a sleek, black finish. Each individual shelf can hold up to 300 pounds with leveling feet, 132 pounds with wheels (when not in motion) or 88 pounds with wheels when in motion.