Rothy's new sandal line is just what we need to get ready for summer.

It may be hard to believe, but pretty soon we’ll be able to swap out all the sweatshirts we’ve been wearing indoors for some AC-approved alternatives. Along with that, we’ll be putting boots in storage and pulling out comfy sandals that we can quickly slip on for walks around the neighborhood or taking out the trash — and if you’ve hit the lottery, around the pool if you have one at home. Thanks to Rothy’s, AKA Meghan Markle’s go-to flats brand, we have something to look forward to these days with their first ever sandal line — and yes, you can put them in the washer. Just like their predecessors, they ($115 for each pair) are machine washable and made with eco-friendly materials too. To top things off, Rothy’s is working hard to source 100,000 non-medical masks to donate to essential workers, so your purchase is going to a much-needed cause.

The world can use all the love it can get right now, so these environmentally friendly sandals came at the perfect time to cheer up our shoe collection. Not to mention, we can guarantee your wardrobe is getting a bit redundant, so if it takes a pair of fun sandals to spice up your day, then we’ll take it. The two styles, The Knot and The Triple Band, come in sizes 5-13 and each come in four delicious shades that you’ll be wearing on repeat this season (with names like Sangria and Candy Apple, how could you resist?). The outsoles are made with vegan leather and the knit straps are made of recycled water bottles, so there’s more than one reason these summer shoes will put a pep in your step. Below, check out our favorite colors from the two styles that are guaranteed to brighten your day and add some much-needed life into your closet right now. Bonus: You won’t need to break these sandals in — they’re ready for walking right away.

Elevate your standard sandal with this sleek version in a classic color that will go with everything.

Just like your favorite summer drink, this sangria-inspired sandal will make you feel relaxed and take you to your favorite island getaway.

Keep things classic and feminine with these neutral slides.

Add a pop of fun to your wardrobe with these statement-making sandals.

Like your favorite ocean, these calming blue sandals will make you feel like you’re on a tropical getaway even if you’re at home.

