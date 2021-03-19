Our travel plans are still on hold for a bit longer, we’ve spent most of the winter cooped up indoors and now that spring is just days away, we’re ready to get outside! Except, we still can’t. Not like usual, anyway. Because the pandemic is still a thing in 2021, we’re going to be spending spring at home instead of the beach. It’s not an ideal spring, but there are small ways to make the best of a bad situation and one of those ways is to make our homes and yards as enjoyable as possible. Luckily, Target knows that and it also knows that we can’t afford much right now which is why they are offering a huge patio sale right now.

If you’re interested in transforming your own outdoor space into a spa-like oasis, Target has everything you’ll need and a lot of it is on sale. Comfy loungers? Check. Outdoor dining sets? Check. Cozy outdoor lighting? Also check. You name it and Target has it so sit back, get your credit card ready and check out the best patio deals Target is offering right now.

3-Piece Patio Chat Set

This gorgeous set is perfect for sipping a cocktail after work and chatting with a friend. Rattan is also a huge design trend right now and this faux-rattan material is a great and affordable alternative to the real deal.

Dining Set

If you need more seating than the 3-piece chat set offers, you can snag this chic dining set that seats up to six people.

Lounge Chair

If you have a pool, you need one of these. They’re perfect for kicking back and relaxing while you watch the kids in the pool.

Pathway Lights

If you don’t want to be stumbling around in your garden at night, you’ll need some path lighting and we love the modern farmhouse style of these.

Canopy Chair

Honestly, have you ever seen a more stylish and comfy-looking chair?! Yeah, we haven’t either.

Wood Burning Fire Pit

Every yard needs a fire pit and we love this one because of its cute and beautiful cosmic design.

You can check out all of Target’s patio deals on their website. Happy shopping, everyone!