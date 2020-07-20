The Most Secure VPN Routers That Will Protect Your Internet Connection

One of the most valuable things you can do for the safety of your family is to ensure that your home is protected. In addition to actual home security, you’ll need to make sure your Internet connection is secure as well. Luckily, it’s quite easy to do — all you need is a trusted VPN router to block out unwanted visitors from your home Internet system. There are a few things to consider when picking one out.

VPN routers come in all shapes and sizes, so you should look at what features are most important to you before bringing one home. Nowadays, many VPN routers are even compatible with Alexa and other smart devices, so you can have as many bells and whistles as you’d like. It’s also important to look at the storage capacity and firewall too. Below, we’ve rounded up the best VPN routers so you can have peace of mind while surfing the net at home.

This article was originally published on April 14, 2020.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. GL.iNet Router

Oftentimes, it’s not just your home’s Internet that you should be concerned about protecting. If you travel often, particularly for work, it’s a good idea to bring along a portable VPN router so you can ensure your connection on the go is secure. This dual-band router converts a public network to a private one so you can ensure no one else is on your network. It also boasts a large storage capacity and has three Ethernet ports. Better yet, there is a one-year warranty in case anything goes wrong.

2. Linksys Router

If you have a small business that operates out of your home, having a secure VPN router is even more important to protect your business. This Linksys VPN router combines site-to-site and remote access VPN capabilities in just this one compact device. This router will allow you to provide network access for employees working elsewhere, so working remotely and safely has never been easier. It also features an integrated firewall so administrators can regulate traffic.

3. Dual Band VPN Server

If you want the most high-tech VPN router option around, look no further than this router that is compatible with Alexa. It’s compatible with all wifi devices, and has a dual-band router that has three external antennas for a wider wifi reach. With the integrated USB port, you can easily share USB drive content too. Along with the app, setting up your at-home network has never been easier. It’s also great to use as a gaming router since it’s speedy.