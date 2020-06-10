One of the biggest factors in procrastination is often tied to a messy space. So, when you’re sitting at your desk trying to work and you see crumbs and dust everywhere, it can be distracting to get work done. The office area is home to some of the hardest areas to reach, which makes it that much more complicated to buckle down and work. Luckily, there’s such a thing as desk vacuums that are more compact so they can get into hose hard-to-reach nooks and crannies in the keyboard and other tiny areas.

When you’re selecting a desk vacuum for your office space you’ll want to consider a few things before getting straight to vacuuming. First, you’ll need to consider what kind of areas you need to target — do you just need something that will fit around your keyboard or do you need a desk vacuum that will clean up the tiny corners inside your keyboard? If you want to get the kids to clean, perhaps you’ll need something that’s a bit more kid-friendly in design. Below, we’ve rounded up the best desk vacuums so you can have a tidy space to get back to a productive work flow.

1. Ogrmar Portable Desk Vacuum

The worst part about many vacuums is that the cord will limit how you can maneuver around. With this cordless desk vacuum, you can freely roam around your desk area without having to stop and re-plug it in somewhere else. This portable vacuum is ultra quiet and is a master crumb sweeper and dust catcher. It is small, but it’s mighty thanks to a powerful suction that can handle all those hard-to-spot crumbs. You can even try using it on your car seats too.

2. Ladybug Desk Vacuum

In case you need to encourage your kids to clean up their desk areas, this adorable ladybug desk vacuum should do the trick. Best of all, you can use it in other areas of your home that kids are bound to make messes. From bread crumbs on the car seats to art messes in the playroom, this little machine can tackle those hidden messes. It’s also cordless, so you can easily take it from room to room without having to plug it in. When it’s not in use, it makes for a charming decoration in the kids’ room.

3. Keyboard Cleaner

If you’re looking for something that’s a bit more sleek and modern, this rechargeable desk vacuum is just what you need. This vacuum provides a powerful suction that will clean up fine hairs, crumbs, your makeup bag, pet hair, and whatever may be hiding in your keyboard. This device features two vacuum nozzles so you can fit it in tiny crevices. The flat nozzle can inhale small pieces of paper, while the brush nozzle is best for dust and ash.