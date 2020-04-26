Everyone Will Call Dibs On These Comfy Padded Floor Chairs

Are you the mom who always ends up sitting on the floor while the kids hog the couch? Are you worried your teenager’s posture is becoming forever damaged by slouching through Fortnite sessions with friends? Do you need comfy floor seating in the rec room? Or do you ache after sitting on the uncomfortable bleachers under the Friday night lights? Padded floor chairs with back support are an easy way to add extra spots for family and friends to lounge comfortably, indoors and out.

Most floor chairs with back support offer adjustable positions so you can get the right amount of recline for your needs and comfort. Many also fold up compactly or totally flat for storage. Some are crafted with slim padding and carrying straps to make them easy to take on the go, while others are more plush and perfect for use in any room of your home. A variety of colors and coverings also make them both functional and decor-friendly.

We’ve rounded up the best padded floor chairs with back support so you can find exactly what you need. From lightweight designs to extra cushioning, everyone in your family will want to claim one of these comfy floor chairs for their own!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Malu Luxury Padded Floor Chair with Back Support

Malu’s padded floor chair with back support promotes proper posture and helps prevent slouching — so it can help to relieve back pain and provide comfortable, portable seating in any room of your home or on the go. The backrest can be adjusted in five different positions and the chair has the ability to lie completely flat as well as fold fully closed for compact storage or portability. The extra comfort foam will form to your body and optimize over time, and a comfortable strap acts as both a handle and shoulder strap, so you can easily take the chair to sports games, camping or to the park. Plus, the Malu floor chair’s cover is fully removable and washable, even with vegan leather finishes. And if you need to relax even more, download the free free meditation ebook that comes with each Malu chair.

2. Birdrock Home Adjustable Memory Foam Floor Chair

Designed with chopped memory foam that conforms to your body and covered with a soft plush fabric, this floor chair from Birdrock gives you a variety of options for convenient, comfortable seating in any room of your home. You can easily adjust it into 14 different positions, allowing you to lay the chair flat to take a nap, lounge at an angle to make your next movie night more comfy, or use at 90 degrees to play board games. When not in use, lay the chair completely flat to store under your bed or tall couch.

3. bonVIVO Easy III Padded Portable Floor Chair

Floor lounger, meditation cushion, gaming chair, stadium seat — the options for this bonVIVO fold-out chair are practically endless. The backrest is adjustable to 100 degrees, so you can achieve a comfortable posture and relieve back pain with its continuous support, while a combo of PE and PU foam in the upholstery filling conforms to your body for comfortable sitting. Plus, at only 6 pounds and with a carrying handle, the memory foam chair folds compactly for easy transport and storage. Choose from two colors: blue and beige.

4. Giantex Padded Floor Chair with Adjustable Backrest and Headrest

Ideal for use while playing games, watching television, relaxing with a book or a quick snooze, the Giantex floor chair has a reclining backrest and headrest that makes it a comfortable and versatile seating option for your home. Plus, the special design head cushion adds additional comfort. It lays flat for storage when it’s not needed.