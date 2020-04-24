The Best Plastic Wrap for Keeping Food Fresh

Is your fridge filled with leftovers gone bad and partially used produce that’s spoiled because nothing was properly covered up and stored? There’s an easy solution to help keep your food fresh: Plastic wrap.

This thin layer of food-safe plastic is the ultimate workhorse kitchen item — it’s perfect for covering half-eaten casserole dishes, wrapping up pre-made sandwiches and preserving acidic foods like tomatoes and berries. The best plastic wrap is clingy enough to stick securely to the sides of dishes (and itself) to form a seal against air and prevent spoilage. However, is there anything more annoying than too-clingy plastic wrap that becomes a tangled mess when you try to use it?

A good slide cutter is also a bonus on any roll of plastic wrap. While some rolls come in a cutterbox — with a sharp-toothed edge to rip off what you need — a slide cutter helps you cut more evenly and avoid unintentionally folding the plastic wrap over itself during cutting and ending up with it stuck together.

We’ve rounded up the best plastic wrap options to keep your food fresh. Check out the options below, from name brands with slide cutters to an attractive refillable countertop dispenser, and stop worrying about food going bad.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Reynolds Kitchens Quick Cut Plastic Wrap

Easily cut the exact length of plastic wrap you need with the unique built-in slide cutter on this Reynolds Kitchens Quick Cut Plastic Wrap. You get a clean cut of stretch-tight plastic wrap every time for a consistent, even tear — no more tangled mess, no more wasting product. And when you’ve cut what you need from the 250-square foot roll, the slide cutter locks into place and the grip strip can be used to hold the end of the roll in place so that it’s ready for your next use. Plus: It’s BPA-free.

2. KIRKLAND SIGNATURE Stretch Tite Plastic Food Wrap

This single jumbo-sized pack of plastic wrap from Kirkland Signature includes 750 square feet of stretch-tight food covering, so you won’t need to shop for a replacement roll for a long time. Measuring just shy of 12 inches wide, the wrap includes an optional slide cutter inside the roll core that can be installed onto the wrap’s box.

3. ChicWrap Sunflower Refillable Plastic Wrap Dispenser with Plastic Wrap

A combination of form and function, the ChicWrap refillable plastic wrap dispenser makes wrapping your food fast and easy. Its innovative slide cutter provides perfect dispensing and cutting without using the hazardous hacksaw blade. The dispenser measures 2 3/4-inches wide by 3 1/8-inches high by 13 3/4-inches long (with cutter attached) and comes with one 11.5-inch by 250-feet roll of professional-grade plastic wrap. In addition to the bright Sunflower pattern (shown), the dispenser is also available in other patterns, like Citrus, Veggies, Triangles and Silver Dots.