If your knees, hips and back ache after standing for long periods of time, we feel ya’! Being on your feet preparing family meals in the kitchen, working at a standing desk or other job that requires you be at attention, or even just enjoying yourself at the craft table, can be hard on your body. In addition to taking regular breaks, changing your position frequently and wearing supportive shoes, an anti-fatigue floor mat can help alleviate your aches and pains.

Anti-fatigue mats are designed to be placed over a hard floor surface and cushion the area you are standing on, reducing the stress on your feet, legs and back — and there’s evidence (both anecdotal, from users, and from a small study)to support their effectiveness. Most anti-fatigue mats are made of foam that can be wiped or vacuumed clean and have beveled edges to prevent tripping. They also come in a variety of colors and patterns to go with your decor.

We’ve rounded up the best anti-fatigue floor mats to relieve your aches and pains — and maybe even make you feel like you’re standing on a cloud! Check out the options below and find the right one to make your standing experience more supported and comfortable.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Sky Mats Anti Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat

Sky Mats’ cushioned “Sky Core Foam” is a great blend of support and softness that helps make it more comfortable to stand all day in the kitchen or office. The beveled edge and super non-slip bottom prevent tripping while working or cooking and give the mat a modern look that easily wipes clean and will not collect dirt or pet hair. Plus, the eco-friendly material has no toxic off-gassing smell. Choose from a variety of colors and three sizes to suit your needs.

2. Kangaroo Original Standing Mat

Kangaroo’s extra thick ¾-inch mat is ergonomically engineered to keep you comfortable while standing for prolonged periods of time. The premium quality foam helps to eliminate pressure and gives you superior support in your kitchen, laundry room, office or other high-trafficked area. Available in a large variety of colors, patterns and sizes, the mat also has a slightly textured top for added traction and beveled edges to help prevent slipping and tripping. The foam underside also features a grooved surface that helps keep it in place. Even better: the mat is non-toxic, phthalate free, 100% waterproof and easily wipes clean with a damp cloth.

3. ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat

ComfiLife’s cushioned mat core is made of 3/4-inch thick, high-density foam that reduces discomfort on your feet, knees, legs and back when you’re standing for long periods of time. Its textured surface and beveled edges help prevent slipping and tripping, while its non-slip bottom ensures minimal to no movement for additional safety. The durable, waterproof surface is anti-microbial, easy to clean and resistant to stains, abrasions and punctures. Plus, it’s available in five colors and two sizes.

4. FEATOL Anti Fatigue Mat

This anti-fatigue comfort mat is constructed from a non-toxic, phthalate-free polyurethane foam that combines the advantages of gel and memory foams in reducing stress and pressure on feet, knees and the lower back over long standing periods. The durable faux leather top helps maintain the mat’s shape and is highly resistant to punctures and tears. The ergonomic mat also has a non-slip design at the bottom and seamless, low-angle beveled edges that taper to the floor to provide a better grip. The textured surface and smooth beveled edge design helps prevent slipping and tripping. The mat comes in three basic colors and two sizes.