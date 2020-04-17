Did you know every season is allergy season? It’s the most unfortunate piece of trivia, we know, but now you can prepare for the onset of sniffles and congestion whenever they pop up. Sure, you could stock up on boxes of tissues (you’ll definitely need them) and avoid the outdoors at all costs, but what about those pesky allergens that thrive indoors? How do you avoid those monsters? Our advice is to invest in an air purifier that captures allergens in your immediate environment before they even have the chance to creep into your nose.

ICYDK, there are two types of allergies: Seasonal allergies, which are triggered by different kinds of pollen, and perennial allergies — things like pet hair, mold and dust. If you suffer from perennial allergies, you might be at odds with these allergens year-round because they live and breed indoors.

Luckily, you can coexist with your demons sans all the sneezing, coughing and congestion they normally trigger with an air purifier. The question is, which device meets your needs? Here are our favorite picks for instant relief.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Levoit Air Purifier

We know what you’re thinking: Levoit’s air purifier definitely looks like something out of a Star Wars film, but not even R2-D2 can save you from allergies like this state of the art device. It operates on a three-stage filtration system that goes from pre-filter to True HEPA Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter four times per hour, capturing allergens, pet hair, dander, smoke, mold, odor and large dust particles, eliminating 99.97% of airborne contaminants as tiny as 0.3 microns. And unlike other devices that noisily suck up allergens, Levoit air purifiers are nice and quiet so you can sleep soundly through the night. It also features two night light brightness settings, so you can choose which glow works best for your sleep environment.

2. Guardian Technologies GermGuardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier

Asking for a device that eliminates allergens quickly and efficiently is a tall order but this purifying tower from Guardian Technologies was made to serve. The device scans the room a total of four times every hour, filtering out allergens like dust mites, pet dander, pollen, smoke, mold and bacteria from the air you breathe. It’s also designed with a few special features that sets apart its performance from that of competitors: The Pet Pure, an antimicrobial agent added to the filter to prevent mold, mildew and odor-causing bacteria from forming on the surface of the filter; and a charcoal filter that reduces BO from circulating around the house.

3. Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 Air Purifier

You don’t want your air purifier to be the focal decor of any room you place it in, which makes this pick from Pure Enrichment so ideal. The device is comfortably in the middle size-wise and includes features like the True HEPA filter that rids your home of 99.97% of the dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke and household odors floating around. Plus, the PureZone air purifier was also designed with UV-C light that adds a deeper level of air sanitation by destroying illness-causing microorganisms in the atmosphere. And if you’re a stickler for energy conservation, there’s an automatic timer you can set to make sure the device turns off after either 2, 4 or 8 hours of use.