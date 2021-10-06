There’s nothing quite like a cup of warm, frothy hot chocolate to immediately put your mind at ease and put a smile on your entire family’s face. Whether you’re a chocolate lover or you only occasionally indulge in some cocoa, you can never go wrong with a cup of rich hot chocolate to treat yourself. Not all hot chocolate mixes are made the same, so it’s important to look at the ingredients and the type of chocolate it’s made with. So whether you like dark chocolate, milk chocolate, or your hot cocoa topped with marshmallows and whipped cream, there’s a hot chocolate option for you to treat yourself to.

While you can never get anything better than homemade hot chocolate, there are so many hot chocolate mixes that really nail it when it comes to taste. Choosing water over milk can definitely have an impact on the taste, so if you want the full, decadent taste of hot chocolate, make sure to go with milk for the best results. Below, we’ve rounded up the best hot chocolate mixes to have at the ready for when you want to warm up and relax.

1. Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate You can never go wrong with a classic Swiss Miss hot chocolate mix. It's a traditional option that your entire family will love. This box includes 50 individual packets, so you are sure to be stocked up with plenty. Aside from using it at home, it's also a great option to take to an office so you can have a cup of chocolate-y cheer while you're typing away. The best part is that each cup has as much calcium as an 8-ounce glass of milk.

2. Land O'Lakes Hot Cocoa Variety Pack Long gone are the days where we were only restricted to one flavor of chocolate — milk chocolate. We found the perfect assortment of loved flavors like french vanilla, salted caramel, mint, and chocolate supreme. This sweet hot cocoa comes in packs of 34, just in case you're feeling a different flavor every day. Pour yourself a warm glass of milk, tear open a packet of your favorite flavor, and enjoy.

3. Nestlé Hot Chocolate If you want an extra-rich hot chocolate mix, you can't go wrong with this Nestlé version. This rich hot chocolate features notes of vanilla for an extra boost of flavor. Best of all, this uses sustainably sourced cocoa beans, so you can feel good about drinking it and enjoying it. This mix comes in a pack of six — just enough to satisfy your cravings.

4. Castle Kitchen Double Dutch Dark Hot Chocolate Sweet yet bitter, this hot cocoa mix is the perfect blend of delicious flavors. Cozy up with the family and enjoy this rich mix of premium quality ingredients that will delight everyone. Doctors have said that having dark chocolate once a day is good for your health. This sounds like the perfect reason to have a cup of this deluxe mix every day.