One of the best ways to ease stress, get the creative juices flowing, and create something beautiful to display on your walls is by painting at home. Whether you’ve done it your entire life or are just looking to try something new to occupy time and embrace your inner artist, painting is for everyone and all ages. Aside from a canvas or paper, you’ll need the right brushes based on the type of paint you’re using. The brush type will need to correspond to the type of paint you’re using. So, if you’re looking to use oil paint, you’ll want to keep reading to find out how to pick out the best oil paint brushes.

If you’re going to be using oil paint, you’ll need to use oil paint brushes to ensure the application process is smooth and as it should look. When picking out oil paint brushes, you’ll need to consider if you’re only going to use oil or if you’re going to use another for of paint. That way, you can either buy variety packs or you’ll need to only buy oil paint brushes. Below, we’ve selected the best oil paint brushes to help you create a masterpiece to show off to the world.

1. Paint Brush Value Pack

Sometimes, it’s hard to stick to just one thing, and that’s particularly true when it comes to your paint choice. All types of paint offer different looks, so it’s fun to experiment with all different options. So, whether you are using oil or acrylic, this all-purpose kit will help you achieve your Picasso goals. With oil paint brushes and more, it will encourage you to try new methods if you haven’t already.

2. Paint Brushes Set

If you want a little bit of everything, look no further than this all-in-one paint brushes set. If you want oil paint brushes and more, this is the way to go. This pack of 20 brushes includes a variety of pointed and round tips so you can control what kind of stroke you want with your paint project. These are also artisan quality brushes, so you can get a high quality finish at home. Whether you’re a newbie or a pro, these brushes make painting a breeze.

3. Mont Marte Art Paint Brushes

Nothing is worse than working on your beloved paint project and getting it ruined by a paintbrush that breaks mid-stroke. Remove that problem with these ultra tough artist-approved brushes that include oil paint brushes along with watercolor and oil options. Made with taklon hair, they’re made to last. The bristles are also secured by strong aluminum, so they won’t come out easily. Whether you’re an entry-level artist or a professional, these quality brushes will help bring your creation to life.

4. Crafts 4 All Brushes

Not all brushes are the same quality, so if you’re putting effort into a piece of art, you’re going to want to pick ones that are going to last. This set of 12 oil paint brushes are rust-resistant so they’re made to be used for many paintings to come. The soft and flexible brush hairs glide easily and don’t leave pieces behind, and the double crimped ferrules prevent any wiggling. These brushes can be used for just about any type of painting, so if you like to mix things up, these are your best bet.

5. Artify Brush Set

If you like to let your travels inspired you, then you’ll find these oil paint brushes, complete with a case, very helpful. Complete with 10 pieces, you’ll have plenty of brushes to use for different colors, and they’re perfect for any type of painting medium — whether it’s oil, watercolor, or acrylic paint. The brushes come in a variety of shapes to help you achieve whatever look you’re going for — from fan to angled, this set will have you covered.