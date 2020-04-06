These Costco & Target Stores Will Start Selling Only Essential Items

With online shipping coming to a halt due to an overwhelming number of people trying to avoid stores by ordering online, shoppers have been heading to retailers like Costco, Walmart and Target to pick up some of their non-essential items. These stores have had to make several adjustments to accommodate customers’ changing needs and to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Costco recently changed their store hours and limited the number of people they will allow in with each membership. Now, the state of Vermont is taking precautions one step further by ordering all “big box retailers” to stop selling non-essential items altogether.

The state’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development released the order last week. “Large ‘big box’ retailers generate significant shopping traffic by virtue of their size and the variety of goods offered in a single location,” state Secretary Lindsay Kurrle wrote. “This volume of traffic significantly increases the risk of further spread of this dangerous virus to Vermonters and the viability of Vermont’s health care system.”

Hopefully, with fewer people coming in to buy items, the spread of the virus can better be contained. Stores will remain open and people will still be able to buy necessary supplies like food and medicine but non-essential departments like beauty and clothing will no longer be available in stores. All of these items will be available to purchase online, just remember that you’ll likely experience some shipping delays due to the number of people ordering. Curbside pickup is also available at some stores.

While this order only affects Vermont at the moment, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this type of order start to be implemented in other states as COVID-19 spreads across the country. If you are heading into any of these stores during this time, please remember to be courteous to the hard-working employees who are there trying to help you. We could all use a little extra kindness these days.