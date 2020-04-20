When you’re shopping for home furnishings, things like throw pillows, cute storage baskets and extravagantly potted plants are just some of the items that add personality to your living space. But if you like to keep up with the trends, you won’t find the latest hot commodity in home decor in a fancy catalog. These days, bidets — yes, those bidets — and the best bidet accessories like seat bumpers and leak stoppers are all the rage as an eco-friendly alternative to toilet paper.

OK, so shopping for various toilet attachments probably isn’t the most glamorous task you’ll cross off your to-do list today, but we guarantee adding these items to your cart will be one of the best investments you make for your personal hygiene, the environment and even your wallet. Think about it: The more features on a toy, the more likely you are to play with it, right? Well, the better your bidet set up, the less likely you are to give up and resort back to stocking up on toilet paper.

You have to admit, the fact that bidet accessories exist and that something as mundane as a toilet can have so many special features added on to it to enhance your bathroom experience is kind of fascinating. From self-cleaning nozzles and seat bumpers for optimal sanitation to leak-stoppers that keep your floor dry, these are some of the best bidet accessories to complete your system.

1. Luxe Bidet Neo 120 Self Cleaning Nozzle

Handheld sprayers are great if you have good aim, but if you don’t, this attachment from Luxe Bidet is the answer to your problems. The sleek nozzle was constructed with high-pressure faucet-quality valves with metal/ceramic cores and braided steel hoses, and features chrome-plated knobs that kind of resemble the ones you’d find on a washing machine (how apt). Aside from the fact that this nozzle has perfect aim, it’s also hygienically cautious in that, once you’ve done your business, it automatically retracts behind the guard gate so it stays protected until your next use. Plus, it’s self-cleaning. How fancy is that?

2. Apure Bidet Toilet Seat Bumper

Toilet seat bumpers stick to the bottom of the seat and act as a buffer between the seat and toilet itself. These are especially useful for anyone adding a bidet to their system, especially if you’re going the nozzle route over a handheld device. Designed with an ABS plastic body and TPE on the bottom, the adhesive is durable and long-lasting, and the bumper was made to fit most toilet seats.

3. GenieBidet Hybrid LEAK-STOP

When you’re dealing with anything related to plumbing, it’s pretty much a given that, sometimes, leaks happen. Luckily, you can prevent a damp floor a la a leaky bidet with one of these leak stoppers. The item is definitely abstract looking, but we promise it isn’t super complicated to figure out. The hybrid stopper is made of solid brass with a ceramic valve and chrome finish that looks sleek. The tool essentially prevents leaks from cross threading, but it also features a T-level that lets you control the water pressure coming out of your bidet. Multitasking at its finest.