Shopping sustainable is easier than ever before, with brands across the food, clothing and automotive industries actively reevaluating the materials they use to manufacture products. Home decor and appliances are also seeing green, specifically in the bathroom space with bidets — plumbing fixtures and hand-held devices for personal hygiene — becoming a sought-after addition to your powder room. But if switching toilets entirely isn’t an option for you, no worries: Bidet sprayer kits accomplish the same goal.

In an attempt to clear the air before your own research deters you: Yes, once upon a time, bidets did have a pretty crappy reputation (pun only slightly intended). But now, they’re considered exotic, albeit covetable, accessories that not only add a splash of fancy to your bathroom but are also eco-friendly. Bidet sprayer kits offer the same benefits: They’re paper-free cleaning devices that give your behind and private areas a more thorough wash.

Some bidets come in nozzle form, where you install the device right in the toilet, but bidet sprayers are handheld devices that look a lot like shower heads that you spray at your private areas after you use the bathroom. If you have good aim and like to be in control of rinsing, here are some of the most popular kits you can install today.

1. SmarterFresh Lifetime Hand Held Bidet Sprayer

They say good things come in little packages. This “good thing” is a handheld bidet to wash your hiney. For that clean feel sans any actual toilet paper, the SmarterFresh shower head for your private parts is easy to maneuver. In other words: You control how gentle or powerful you want (or need) the pressure of your wash to be. The DIY set includes a brass T-Valve adapter, bidet hose and wall mount/hook holder, a complete hardware set to put it all together, plus visual instructions so even the building impaired can figure out the installment without a plumber.

2. Abedoe Hand Held Bidet Toilet Sprayer Kit

One of the pros of purchasing a bidet sprayer kit over a full-fledged bidet bowl is that you don’t need a plumber to install it for you. This pick from Abedoe goes through the steps of installation in a helpful video tutorial that you can find on the brand’s YouTube channel. The bidet sprayer and hose are constructed from stainless steel, while the T-valve (how you control the pressure and shut off the water) is made from brass and features a ceramic disc cartridge. It can be installed directly on your toilet or the bathroom wall, and can be used in a variety of ways, from washing your private areas post-bathroom experience to hosing down dirty cloth diapers, cleaning your pet and deep-cleaning your toilet.

3. REEGE Dog Shower Spray Attachment

Your furry friend wants in on the powers of a bidet, too, so why not invest in a sprayer kit the both of you can enjoy? The REEGE bidet sprayer kit looks like a fancy shower head — because it kind of is. The set includes a sprayer head, hand shower arm diverter, stainless-steel hose and holster, and can be connected to both hot and cold water. Users love that it’s multi-functional: It’s marketed for dog owners, yes, but it can also be used as a handheld bidet for personal hygiene, to hose down cloth diapers — you can even use it to thoroughly clean your toilet and bathtub.