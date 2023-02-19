Entertain the Entire Family With One of These Online Craft Classes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve watched Frozen 2 three dozen times, you streamed Trolls World Tour for six hours straight, have taken countless family walks, printed out coloring pages, and set up scavenger hunts, but finding activities to keep kids occupied day after day after day is an endless battle. As the saying goes, “The years are short, but the days are loooooooooong.” That’s where online craft classes come in.

The internet is a neverending resource, and one of our favorite ways to keep tiny hands busy is by enrolling in some online craft classes that both adults and kids will love. Whatever your kids are interested in learning, there’s a class for it. If you’re not sure which classes to choose, we’ve selected five of our favorite family-friendly craft classes for you to try.

Watercolor for kids

Watercolor is a great medium for kids because it’s very forgiving. This class teaches them the basics of how to use the paints and brushes and includes lots of fun painting tutorials.

Soapmaking

The possibilities are endless when it comes to soapmaking. You can create any combination of scents and gorgeous designs and this course provides you with everything you need to get started. It's a great parent and kid activity!

Intro to knitting

Knitting is making a huge comeback and we can totally understand why. It’s relaxing, fun and there are so many different styles and patterns to try that it never gets boring.

Jewelry making

This course includes 46 lectures and covers everything from how to make simple wire loops to more intricate techniques like combining beads and gemstones to make gorgeous earrings, bracelets and necklaces, making it perfect for pre-teens and teens.

Wood carving

This one is great for older kids who can safely use sharp tools. The course covers lessons on carving small figurines as well as how to paint, decorate and antique them.

