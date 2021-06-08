The way you organize your desk area can make or break your productivity and work flow. One of the best ways to ensure you keep to your schedule and minimize the chaos is to make sure that you have a way to clearly manage your to-dos. A dry erase and cork board combination is the easiest way to check that off your desk area checklist since you get the best of both worlds. With this type of desk accessory, you can quickly jot notes on the white board portion and with cork board side will let you tack up important memos, receipts and notes to yourself.

Related story Colorful Stacking Rings to Keep Babies Engaged in Sensory Play

When picking out your ideal dry erase and cork board combination desk accessory, you’ll want to consider a few things. First, is you’ll need to measure the size of the area you have to put up one of these combo bulletin boards so you can make sure the board will fit to scale. Then, you’ll also want to see what kinds of accessories it comes with such as markers, magnets, and erasers for convenience. To save you time, we’ve rounded up the best dry erase and cork board combinations below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Bulletin Combo Board Nothing is left out of this all-in-one desk saver. With this best dry erase and cork board combination, you’ll never have to wonder where you left that important receipt or those to-dos you need to do for the week ahead. Having one of these desk accessories in your home office will ensure that you can boost productivity and keep your work flow game strong. This set also includes dry erase markers, magnets, and a large eraser. Image: Amazon. Amazon Bulletin Combo Board $39.45 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

2. Quartet Combination Magnetic Whiteboard & Corkboard This combo board comes with self-sticking stickers, so you can stick this up on your walls without creating any holes or accidentally ripping off any paint. The dry erase board comes with one dry erase marker and two magnets. This board can hang vertically or horizontally, depending on your preferences. Image: Quartet. Image: Quartet. Quartet Combination Magnetic Whiteboard… $25.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

3. Besso Boards With this dry erase and cork board combination bulletin board, you’ll never have to worry about it being flimsy or breaking on you. It’s made of strong aluminum, so it’s built to last. Whether you need a bulletin board for the classroom, home office, work, or your bedroom, this cork board combination is going to be a life saver. It’s also complete with a pen tray, so your dry erase markers will always be handy. Image: Amazon. Amazon Besso Boards $39.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

4. Amazon Basics Magnetic Dry-Erase Board This dry erase board won’t damage your wall. You can either stick it on the wall or lean it up against the wall. The board is rather minimalist, so this is a great pick for someone who is more minimalist. You get two markers or magnets. The cork board is also self-healing, ensuring you won’t have to look at a board full of holes. Image: AmazonBasics. Image: AmazonBasics. Amazon Basics Magnetic Dry-Erase Board $14.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up