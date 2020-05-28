Sometimes, there’s nothing more blissful and rejuvenating than to sit back, and relax from your front porch. With your favorite beverage in hand and great company, it can’t get much better. Now that the weather is warming up, now is a great time to start equipping your front porch with accessories to help you enjoy the space more. The obvious thing to do is to enlist a stylish porch swing to instantly add seating and a relaxing atmosphere to enjoy sunrises and sunsets.

When picking out the perfect porch swing for your home, the most important thing you’ll need to look at is the style and architecture of your home. The porch swing will need to not only go with the color scheme of your home, but it should also have hardware and finishing that coordinate with your home too. Below, we’ve rounded up the best porch swings to help you make the most of your oasis at home.

1. Backyard Discovery Swing Set

If you’re looking for a wooden swing that’s on the more modern side, this farmhouse cedar patio porch swing will fit your home’s design. It perfectly seats two people for a porch side chat in the summer evening or cool mornings. It has pre-cut and pre-drilled holes for easy installation, so you can get right to enjoying it for years to come.

2. Rot-Resistant Roll Back Porch Swing

This versatile porch swing offers comfort and options. With the flip-down cupholder, you can fit more people on the seat when you don’t need to use it. The best part is that this swing comes almost completely assembled. All you need to do is connect the back and seat and the arms, and you’ll be ready to swing the day away. This swing comes with galvanized and zinc-plated hardware, which are rust-resistant, so it’s made to last. It’s also contoured, so it will feel comfortable and form to your body.

3. Garden Swing

Some swings can be made with toxins, but you wont have to worry about that with this safe porch swing. This must-have porch accessory is tested for toxins to ensure the paint is safe, and it’s also tested to meet weight expectations so you can have peace of mind. With a smooth surface, cleaning up will also be a breeze. It’s also naturally resistant to rotting and warping, so you can be sure it will last for years to come.

4. Polywood Swing

A porch swing is a small investment, so you certainly don’t want it to break on you or get torn up easily. Luckily, this durable porch swing will stand the test of time (and weather elements) thanks to its weatherproof design. Best of all, it’s made with recycled materials, so you can feel good about the swing’s design too. You can count on this set to not chip, crack, or splinter.

5. Best Choice Metal Swing

If you like a more refined, luxurious look, this elegant porch swing will make your outdoor space the talk of the neighborhood. The intricate fleur-de-lis pattern adds a touch of extra style to an otherwise bland porch swing. If your home’s style is anything but ordinary, this chic swing will fit in just perfectly.