Restore Brilliance to Your Bling With the Best Jewelry Cleaning Kits

Accessorizing is a surefire way to elevate any outfit. A basic tee and pair of jeans becomes a lewk with a statement necklace or an armful of bangles, while that LBD goes from simple to slamming with a pair of dangly earrings and fingers stacked with sparkly rings. Just like our clothes, however, jewelry needs to be cleaned on the regular to keep it looking its best.

If your bling is starting to look a little blah, you can restore its shine and sparkle with an at-home jewelry cleaning kit. The best options remove dirt, oils and tarnish from most types of metals and gems with just a short soak in a non-toxic solution and a light brushing or polishing with soft cloths. Be sure to check all jewelry cleaning kits for the specifics on what they are safe for use on, as well as the recommended techniques for use. Most are non-abrasive to restore brilliance without scratching or damage, but you’ll want to confirm that they are appropriate for your precious and semi-precious metals and gems as well as any costume jewelry, flatware, coins or other items. Many kits also come with travel-sized cleaning cloths so you can keep your accessories looking fly when you fly.

We’ve rounded up the best jewelry cleaning kits for you to check out. Find the right one for your needs and start restoring the shimmer and shine to all your favorite necklaces, bracelets, rings and more.

This story was originally published on April 7, 2020.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Simple Shine Complete Jewelry Cleaning Kit

Simple Shine’s non-toxic and biodegradable jewelry cleaning formula works to clean years of build up or simple daily dirt off your necklaces, bracelets, coins, flatware and other cherished items. The gentle cleaning solution and included cleaning brush works on gold, palladium, platinum, sterling silver, stainless steel, titanium, diamonds, CZ, pearls, beads, porous stones, soft stones, enamel, treated gemstones and more — reaching tough spots without the need of an ultrasonic or sonic jewelry cleaner. This complete jewelry cleaning kit includes both its Gentle Jewelry Cleaner Solution as well as a travel sized Polishing Cloth.

Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon

Simple Shine Complete Jewelry Cleaning Kit $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Sparkle Essentials Gentle Jewelry Cleaner Solution Kit

This complete DIY jewelry cleaner from Sparkle Essentials includes everything you need to keep jewelry dirt free and polished without harming it: a jar of gardenia-scented cleaner solution and a dipper, touch-up brush and travel-sized polishing cloth. This 100% non-toxic and biodegradable cleaning agent is safe and specially formulated to deeply clean any built up tarnish or dirt on gold, sterling silver (with designer antiquing or set with gemstones), platinum, diamond, emerald, sapphire, opal, palladium, titanium, amber, cameo, coral, emerald, ivory, lapis lazuli, pearls (cultured and freshwater), tanzanite, turquoise, enamel, treated gemstones, beaded, antique fashion or strung jewelry and more. Simply immerse your jewelry in the solution each day for two minutes, rinse carefully and blot dry. (Note: The cleaner is too gentle for very heavily tarnished silver, and strands of pearls should be gently wiped with the solution.) The travel polishing cloth is a powerful two-step tool that works to restore luster without scratching or removing the finish. When the liquid cleaner treated inner cloth has done its job by removing tarnish, fingerprints, oils and dirt, you can use its outer cloth to buff your jewelry to the desired shine.

Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon

Sparkle Essentials Gentle Jewelry Cleaner Solution Kit $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Pink Lady Sunshine Premium Jewelry Cleaner Kit with Metal Polish

Made from banana and coconut oils, this jewelry cleaning kit from Pink Lady Sunshine will make you think of tropical locales! Safe for gold, platinum, silver, pearls, opals, soft stones, antique jewelry, costume jewelry and diamonds, the biodegradable jewelry cleaning formula contains no ammonia, acid or alcohol, while the metal polishing cream is free of abrasives or harmful chemicals.

Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon

Pink Lady Sunshine Premium Jewelry Cleaner Kit with Metal Polish $34.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Sparkle Bright Products All Natural Starter Jewelry Cleaning Kit

Sparkle Bright’s jewelry cleaning starter kit includes 4 ounces of Liquid Cleaner Solution with a dip tray and small detail brush, plus 2 ounces of Tarnish Remover & Polishing Cream. Made from natural plant-based green ingredients that are non-toxic and biodegradable, the liquid cleaner is specially formulated to safely gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, pearls, CZ, porous stones, beads, soft stones, treated gemstones, lab-grown gemstones and more. The polishing cream removes tarnish and restores shine to all precious metals — but is not intended for use on plated metals, costume jewelry or pieces with a clear, lacquered finish.

Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon