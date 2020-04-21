If you’ve never considered growing herbs at home, it might have been because you thought it was too complicated or tricky (or you just don’t have a green thumb). It turns out that it doesn’t have to be as hard as you think it might be. By choosing the right herb kit to get started, you can be on your way to growing your favorite herbs to cook with in no time.

Many herb starter kits are ultra foolproof, so there’s no way you can mess anything up during the process. From LED lights that know exactly how much light your little herbs need to completely organic herb kits, there’s an option out there to meet everyone’s needs. Starting your own herb garden won’t just save you money on groceries, it will also give you something new to tend to and give you easy access to fresh herbs while cooking.

1. AeroGarden

If you want a high tech herb kit, look no further than this AeroGarden version. Equipped with an LED light, this herb garden knows exactly how much light to give your herbs so it no longer has to be a guessing game. This starter kit come with herbs fit for a gourmet meal: basil, parsley, and dill. You can grow all three of these herbs at once, and the plants grow in water, not soil. The control panels tell you when to add more water, so it really couldn’t be any easier.

2. Organic Home Garden

Some herb kits claim to be organic, but they are really only taking the seeds into consideration. This completely organic herb kit is organic down to the soil, so you can have peace of mind while cooking up delicious meals. This herb kit is also fun to use. It comes with adorable wood-burned plant markers so you know exactly what each pot is growing, the seeds are also non-GMO, and the pots are even organic!

3. Torchstart Herb Kit

Herb kits have never been so stylish. This sleek and compact herb kit will take up virtually no space at home, but will look great sitting on your countertop or windowsill. This garden comes with an LED light so you basically don’t need to lift a finger to grow delicious herbs for your kitchen. It also has a smart light feature that is timed, so you don’t even need to worry about monitoring the light. Growing herbs at home is also great for your health, so this is the perfect herb kit to get started with if you’re a beginner.

4. Nature’s Blossom Starter Kit

Whether you want to start your herb kit indoors or outdoors, this version will work wherever you decide to put it. This complete beginner’s herb kit offers everything you need for an effortless start. In this garden set, you’ll get parsley, basil, cilantro, and thyme, so you can always have go-to herbs at the ready for all your cooking creations. If you’re just getting started growing herbs at home, this version also comes with a handy guide with tips, so this is the best option for you.

5. Click & Grow Smart Garden

If you don’t exactly have a green thumb, there’s no need to fret. With this Click & Grow Smart Garden, you really won’t have to do much besides unbox it. With the energy-efficient LED light, your herbs will get the exact amount of light they need to mimic natural light patterns. You can choose from over 50 types of plants to get started, such as lavender, cilantro, basil, wild strawberries, and thyme. Cooking delicious recipes has never been easier or fresher with this herb kit. Once your plants have grown, you can even try transplanting them to a wall planter or hanging planter so you can display them in your home.