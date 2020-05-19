Between work, keeping the kids busy, and other miscellaneous activities and chores, squeezing in a beauty routine is nearly impossible sometimes. One of the most inconvenient to-dos is most likely getting your hair done. After all, who has time to devote almost an entire day to sitting still in a salon chair to get their hair cut, colored, and styled? Sometimes, there’s just no time, but luckily root touch-up powders are here to save the day.

While it’s a temporary solution, there are many types of root touch-up powders that will last all day until you can make it to the salon or to the next time you can color your own hair if you go that route. Many are sweat and water resistant too, so you don’t have to worry about reapplying throughout the day or worry about it during an event where photos are being taken. Below, we’ve rounded up the best root touch-up powders to solve those emergency hair color needs.

1. Pure Minerals Touch-Up Powder

Not all root touch-up powders are created equally, so if you’re looking for a safe, all-natural option, you can rely on this mineral powder. This formula is made with crushed minerals and is super easy to apply with the brush. This dry powder is designed to look like your natural hair, so no one will ever suspect that you’re using a powder to remedy any hair coloring gaps. It’s also fragrance-free so you don’t have to worry about any weird scents, and it’s also paraben-free for your peace of mind.

2. Style Edit Root Touch-Up

This root touch-up powder boasts a color-binding complex and unique binding agents that effortlessly glide over gray roots, while locking in color. This high quality hair powder washes out with a shampoo, but stays put during the day. With this hair product, you can easily cover gray areas or other gaps you want to fill in. Best of all, this formula works on just about any hair texture or type.

3. Clairol Root Touch-Up

If you’re looking for precision, this Clairol root touch-up powder is just what you need to have a perfect application experience. This formula is the perfect thing to keep while you’re traveling since you can easily touch up while on the go with the small, but precise brush. Whether you need to cover up single strands, freshen up your root line, or even touch up your brows, this kit is useful in more ways than one. It washes out with shampoo, but will stay put until then.

4. Protégé Root Touch-Up

This root touch-up powder is easy and quick to use thanks to the precise dual-tip application brush. If you end up putting too much powder on your hair, you can gently brush off the excess without removing all of it. You can say goodbye to blotchy spots and hello to a natural looking application. The mineral-based formula ensures that your hair will shine and look just like your own. Plus, there’s no sticky or oily residue, so you won’t have to worry about a shiny head.

5. Color Wow Root Cover Up

This no-mess mineral root touch-up powder will instantly take the frustration out of coloring your hair in between salon appointments. With the precise brush that’s included, you can target exactly where you need a touch up, so you can get to the other things on your to-do list. It’s formulated with a variety of pigments that will create a natural, healthy looking shine that looks like your own hair. Use the thin end of the brush to apply and the wide end to dust off any excess powder.