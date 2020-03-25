This Online-Only Costco Sale Is the Retail Therapy We Need Right Now

Costco has made a lot of changes lately. They stopped serving free samples in-store, they removed seating from their food courts and stopped serving almost everything but hot dogs, and they’ve even put measures in place to stop people from hoarding. But thank god for online shopping, right?

On Costco’s website, you can still shop for your favorite products and get great deals, all without risking a public health disaster by making a trip out of your house. Even better, Costco is currently running their March Hot Buys Sale, which features steeply discounted products ranging from personal items like face creams to household products like dishwashers, and more. If ever there was a time to flex that online shopping muscle, it’s now. You’re like, helping the economy, y’know?

And don’t worry — if you’re not already a Costco member, you can sign up for a membership now and take advantage of the March Hot Buys Sale. The sale runs from March 25 through March 29th, or while supplies last. These are a few of our favorite products on sale at Costco.

1. Apple MacBook Air 13″

Working from home, streaming your favorite shows, and killing time playing Stardew Valley are all a lot more enjoyable when you have a new, lightweight laptop to help you out, for a whopping $100 off.

2. Philips Digital Air Fryer

Now that you’re probably cooking at home a lot more, you might as well keep things interesting. Treat yourself to a new air fryer, for $30 off, and make dinner time a little more exciting.

3. Brother XR3340 Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine

You’re stuck inside all day. Might as well take up a new hobby! Learn how to sew on this discounted Brother Sewing Machine, and you can whip up new clothes, quilts, and other creations for you and your family.

4. Further Food Chocolate Collagen Peptides Protein Powder

While binge-eating Cheetos is at the top of our to-do lists most of the time these days, we like to treat our bodies to something healthy every once in awhile, too. These chocolate collagen peptides (plus reishi mushroom) are on sale, so you can boost your protein shakes, smoothies, hot cocoa and coffee with ingredients that will improve your joint and gut health (and give you shinier hair to boot).

5. Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum

Now that everyone is home ALL THE TIME, chances are your floors are looking a little rough. No worries! This Shark vacuum is on sale for $50 off. You kids will be *so* excited to have a new chore to keep them from being bored while on self-isolation, and your floors will look like new.

6. Hotel Signature Sateen 800 Thread Count Sheet Set

Sleep is one of our favorite things to do at home, and these days it feels like we can get away with spending a little more time in bed than we used to, so it might as well be comfortable. Treat yourself to some 800 thread count sateen sheets that feel like a million bucks, but are actually on sale for $20 off.

