If there’s anything getting us through the winter blues, it’s the beauty products that help make our skin look its best, despite the harsh dryness it faces. One of the most handy beauty tools you can have in your back pocket is a pair of moisturizing hand gloves when you really need a deep, nourishing treatment to bring your cracked, rough hands back to life.

There are lots of options when it comes to choosing the right hand mask for you. Whether you want one packed with natural ingredients, one that will be safe on sensitive skin, or one that’s going to fit any hand size (to take the guessing game out of buying a pair), it’s easy to find an option to meet each of your needs. We know beauty care is serious business, so to help you get started on your routine, we’ve selected the best moisturizing hand masks below so your hands can get glowing in no time.

1. Eurow Natural Therapy Gloves

These gloves are like therapy for dry, rough, cracked hands. To see them do their magic, first apply a generous layer of your lotion, moisturizer, or ointment of choice, then slip them over your hands. These soft gloves will help facilitate the moisture absorbing into your skin better than just lotion alone. The best part is that you won’t have to measure you hands to know if they’ll fit. These moisturizing hand gloves are universal so you don’t have to play a guessing game. Use these during the day while you’re tidying up the house or leave on overnight for a more deep moisturizing treatment. You’ll notice a difference in just a few hours!

2. Urban Spa Moisturizing Gloves

If you’re looking for a pair of gloves that are safe to use on sensitive skin, look no further than these gentle moisturizing hand gloves. To use them, first lather on your go-to hand cream and slip these gloves on before bedtime so you can wake up with luxuriously soft hands in the morning. You’ll also have hydrated cuticles and stronger nails too. These comfy gloves are made with a blend of cotton and lyrca, so they’re stretchy enough to fit on any size hand. With these easy-to-use gloves, you can finally give your hands the pampering they deserve!

3. Spa Life Moisturizing Hand Gloves

If you can’t head to the spa, bring it to you with these luxurious, moisturizing hand gloves. These nourishing hand masks are packed with cocoa butter and Vitamin-E to soothe and repair cracked and damaged skin. These gloves also feature antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal properties and tea tree oil that can also aid with dry and lifeless skin. The spearmint can help restore hands so they’ll be vibrant and radiant again. These miraculous gloves are also great at healing nails if they were damaged after a manicure.

4. Natracure Gel Gloves

If you’re looking for the deepest moisturizing possible, opt for these Natracure moisturizing hand gloves. They have a gel lining, which locks in moisture for optimal healing benefits. To see the best results and most radiant skin possible, wear these gloves two to three times a week or even daily if you have extra cracked and rough skin. Best of all, these gloves are hypoallergenic so those with sensitive skin won’t need to worry about having irritated skin when slipping these on.

5. Blue Finger Moisturizing Hand Gloves

These ultra-healing moisturizing hand gloves are made with natural ingredients, so you can feel good about using them to heal your dry skin. With regular use of these nourishing gloves, you can also heal calluses, soften cuticles, and remove dead skin so you’ll have brighter and happier skin. These gloves are also effortless to use, so you can freely use your hands to type, text, or clean while you’re wearing them. To use, simply slip them on, seal them up, and let them sit for 20 minutes and you’ll be on your way to glowing skin.

