We won’t be the first to admit that celebrating a loved one’s birthday might just be as fun for us as it is for the actual birthday person. There’s nothing more priceless than seeing their eyes light up when you gift them the perfect thing that you’d been searching months for, toasting to them with a very special glass of wine, or enjoying a decadent meal together that leaves your hearts and stomachs full.

Sometimes, it’s sadly not always possible to enjoy those moments together IRL if you don’t live close by, but that certainly doesn’t mean you can’t show them some virtual love in a meaningful way. Luckily, there are so many thoughtful gifts you can order online that can even mean more since you’re going out of your way to cheer them up with an unexpected delivery. Surprise them with fancy cupcakes that they can’t get in their hometown, a gorgeous bouquet with their favorite flowers, or a custom assortment of candies made just for them — there’s no way they’ll be disappointed. Below, we’ve rounded up the most adorable, delicious, and elevated gifts that you can deliver straight to your friend or relative’s door to help them throw a remote birthday party until you meet again. What’s better than some old-fashioned snail mail to make their day?

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Sugarfina. Sugarfina

Sprinkle them with sweet candies on their special day. This birthday-themed Sugarfina bento box comes with tasty birthday cake caramels, sour candy, and ice cream cones that will show your loved one some tiny-sized cheer.

Sugarfina Happy Birthday Bento Box $28 Buy now

Image: Mouth.

Not sure what to get them? Snail mail them this ultimate set that comes with a little bit of everything to satisfy their taste buds. From hand-crafted popcorn to salt water taffy, this assortment is perfect for the gourmet gal in your life.

Mouth Birthday in a Box $70 Buy now

Celebrate your loved one from afar with this tasty set of eight individually-sized mug cakes in a vanilla confetti flavor so they feel completely fêted on their special day (and for days to follow).

Temp-tations Individual Mug Cakes $19.36 Buy now

Image: Emily McDowell & Friends. Emily McDowell

Send a dose of healthy motivation their way with this confidence-boosting journal. Whether they use it to write their to-dos or it gives them the friendly push they need to start journaling, everyone can use a witty notebook to jot notes on.

Gorgeous and Amazing Journal $18 Buy now

Image: Baked by Melissa.

Sometimes, the best things come in small packages. These tiny assorted cupcake treats from the cult-favorite brand Baked by Melissa come with a sweet birthday party kit so they can create an impromptu birthday party at home — birthday wish not included.

Baked by Melissa $37 Buy now

Image: Fatty Sundays. Fatty Sundays

For sweet and salty lovers, this Fatty Sundays pretzel box will bring the party to their doorstep. This smile-inducing set includes three flavors for maximum fun.

Fatty Sundays Happy Birthday Gift Box $39 Buy now

Image: Sugarwish. Sugarwish

Make them feel like a kid in a candy store by customizing a box of their most cherished candies to bring back some good memories — whether they’re candies you both love or ones that they had as a child. Sugarwish also has popcorn kits if they prefer some crunch.

Sugarwish Classic Candy Box $49.98 Buy now

Image: Bouqs Co. Bouqs Co.

These blooms aren’t your run-of-the-mill flowers from the drugstore. This “Cupcake” bouquet not only feels oh-so-appropriate, but The Bouqs Co. also sources flowers from farmers around the world, so these flowers are made to impress.

Cupcake Bouquet $59 Buy now

Before you go, find out where to get your little one birthday freebies to make their big day a success!