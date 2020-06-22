The Best Microfiber Cloths to Clean Almost Anything

Cleaning never tops our list of favorite things to do, but having the right tools can make it a lot more bearable. That’s why we’re big fans of microfiber cloths. Sure, you can reuse old socks and t-shirts or even towels to do your dusting, mopping and wiping. Or you could run through sheet after sheet of paper towels, costing you lots of money and the planet more trees. The downside: All of those can leave lint and streaks behind. But microfiber cloths? Not so much.

Typically made of 100% polyester or a blend of polyester and nylon, microfiber for cleaning applications is usually woven and features split fibers to make it more effective than other materials. The split fibers and the size of the individual filaments creates a structure that traps and retains dirt and also absorbs liquids extremely well. Microfiber cleaning cloths also absorb fat and grease, and their electrostatic properties give them a high dust-attracting power. Best of all: Unlike cotton, microfiber leaves no lint behind on your newly clean surfaces.

We’ve rounded up the best microfiber cleaning cloths to add to your rag bag. Check out the assortment of options below and stock up on what you need to clean everything from your kitchen to your bathroom to your garage and more.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

This colorful jumbo pack of microfiber cloths (we’re talking 50, folks!) won’t scratch paints, glass or any surface — and they’re even gentle enough to be used as a washcloth for your hands and face. The highly absorbent material absorbs up to eight times its own weight, while the quick-dry design leaves a streak-free and link-free clean. Washing-machine friendly, each cloth can be rinsed and reused as well.

2. MR. SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Another colorful jumbo 50-pack option, these microfiber cleaning cloths from MR. SIGA are made with a non-abrasive, soft material that won’t scratch surfaces. Lint free and easy to wash, they absorb more water faster than cotton and dry faster as well. The pack includes 10 cloths in each of five cheery colors.

3. AmazonBasics Blue and Yellow Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Don’t need quite so many cloths? Consider this 24-pack of ultra soft, non-abrasive microfiber cloths from AmazonBasics, which also won’t scratch surfaces. Made of 90% polyester and 10% nylon, they clean with or without chemical cleaners, leaving lint- and streak-free results. Each pack comes with blue, yellow and white cloths that can absorb eight times their own weight and can be reused hundreds of times.

4. MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

The soft, lint-free microfiber material of MagicFiber’s cleaning cloths absorbs and removes dust, oil, smudges, fingerprints and dirt. Safe for use on delicate surfaces like LCD screens, smartphones and other touch screens, camera lenses and filters, eyeglasses and more, the microfiber leaves no scratches, streaks or marks. Plus, each pack of MagicFiber cloths comes in their own polybag so that they’re always like new and ready to use.

5. Simple Houseware Cloths

If you can never have too many microfiber cloth wipes on hand, you’ll want to reach for this pack of 50 so you’ll have more backups than you can count on hand. They’re super soft so they won’t scratch surfaces and they’re ultra-absorbent and dry quickly. They hold up to eight times their weight in liquid, so you can use it longer before having to get a fresh cloth.

6. Vibra Wipes

You can help save the earth while making cleaning easier on yourself with these colorful microfiber cloth wipes. This set of eight includes a variety of cheery colors that might actually make you look forward to cleaning. Unlike other towels, these are lint-free and machine washable. They absorb up to five times their weight in liquid, so they’re heavy duty.

7. Xthel Wipes

You can use just any towel or cloth on you eyeglasses or tech devices or else they might scratch. Enlist these ultra gentle microfiber cloth wipes made specifically for all your delicate screens and lenses. This pack of six will give you plenty to use for a variety of devices so you’ll always have a clean one on hand. They’re lint-free, streak-free, and are machine washable for ease.