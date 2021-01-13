The Best Teapot & Tea Infuser Sets for Pouring the Perfect Cup

Coffee may get many of us moving in the morning, but tea is what we turn to when we just want to cozy up with a hot cup of something soothing — whether we’re nursing a cold, our nerves are frazzled or we just need an afternoon break. (Add a scone and you’ve got a legitimate 4 PM tea time.)

Not just a British thing, tea is the second most widely consumed beverage in the world (only losing out to water, obviously). Each day, more than 159 million Americans drink tea, and it can be found in almost 80% of all U.S. households.

Whether you’re sipping a cup at home with a good book or wanting to host an elegant tea worthy of the Queen herself, having the best teapot and tea infuser set is key. Typically made of glass with a stainless steel infuser and filter, some allow you to boil water in them directly in the microwave while others are designed for stovetop use; some allow both options. Look for teapots that suit your appliance needs, as well as ones that have ergonomic handles and tight-fitting lids. Some gift sets also include packets of blooming teas, kettle cozies, trivets and double-walled glass tea cups.

We’ve rounded up the best teapot and tea infuser sets for a variety of uses and occasions. Check out the options below, choose your favorite and practice extending that tea-drinking pinky finger!

1. Willow & Everett Glass Teapot with Infuser for Loose Tea Large enough for brewing multiple cups, the Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser is the perfect kitchen accessory for hosting guests or brewing up a custom cup of loose leaf tea. This 40-ounce teapot is made of glass with a brushed silver stainless steel lid that locks into place to ensure water doesn’t leak or spill. The pot is easy to wipe clean and the removable 18/8 stainless steel mesh infuser is rust-resistant — allowing you to steep any type of loose tea leaves and brew your tea to any desired strength. Simply boil water in the glass teapot in the microwave and then insert the infuser and lid to start brewing. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon Willow & Everett Glass Teapot with Infuser for… $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Cusinim Glass Teapot with Infuser & Bamboo Trivet Cusinim’s 32-ounce glass stovetop kettle is great for making hot herbal, blooming, green and oolong tea, as well as iced tea. The infuser is removable and the lid still closes with or without it, letting you easily control how long you want to brew your tea. The glass pot is dishwasher safe and comes with a neoprene warmer cozy to maintain the desired temperature of your brew (also great for cold tea). An included bamboo kettle trivet protects your table and lets you serve from the glass teapot in style. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon Cusinim Glass Teapot with Infuser & Bamboo Trivet $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now