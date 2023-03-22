If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While it might not seem like there’s a lot worth celebrating right now (like warmer weather), Reese Witherspoon is giving us at least one thing to get excited about. In honor of her 47th birthday on March 22, Witherspoon’s cult-favorite lifestyle brand Draper James — which puts a modern twist on Southern-inspired clothing and accessories, is having a mega sale you’ll definitely want to take advantage of.

All weekend long, the limited-time sale is offering 30% off everything — even Reese’s Picks! Spring is here, so there’s no better time to stock up on some warm-weather wardrobe staples to start the season on the right foot. But perhaps the most compelling reason to shop the sale? You can get snag some of the chic pieces you’ve likely seen (and coveted) on Witherspoon’s Instagram feed, as many of the casual items she sports in her snaps are from her own line.

To make your shopping adventures a lot more manageable (so many must-have dresses!), we’ve taken a peek at Reese’s Instagram and identified the casual items she’s wearing from Draper James. Consider your spring mom uniform handled. Ahead, see our favorite picks.

Wanda Dress in Navy Gingham — $94.50, originally $135.00

You can’t go wrong for any season with this navy gingham dress. It has an almost knee-length design, a pin-tucked bodice, and three-quarter-length blouson sleeves.

Wrap Dress in Embroidered Posy — $105.00, originally $150.00

Now that it's spring, it's time to bring out the cute dresses. If you're looking to update your wardrobe this spring, grab this denim dress while it's on sale. It has little embroidered floral details to add a pop of color to the dress.

Miranda Midi Wrap Dress in Lemon Blossom — $122.50, originally $175.00

When life gives you lemons, turn them into a dress. This vibrant dress will instantly brighten your mood. It has a beautiful yellow shade, decorated with lemon blossoms all over. The best part? It has an easy-to-wear design and a silhouette that’s flattering for all figures.

Sports Bra in Navy Gingham — $45.50, originally $65.00

Toss out your current sporty clothes because this patterned sports bra is too cute not to workout in. Adorned in a preppy navy gingham print, this cute sports bra is just what you need to wear around the house or head to pilates.

Crewneck Sweater in Pink Colorblock — $87.50, originally $125.00

This piece takes a nostalgic nod to one of Reese’s beloved characters, Elle Woods. While still pretty in pink, this grown-up sweater version has a relaxed fit, without being too slouchy. It’s also machine-washable for easy laundering.

