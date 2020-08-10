A dresser is one of the most foundational items in your bedroom, aside from a bed itself, so it’s important to choose the right one that’s going to last through all the times you open and close it while getting ready in the morning. A 6-drawer dresser is one of the most universal options since it seems to fit the perfect amount of clothes, toys, accessories, or all the other miscellaneous items you can squeeze in there.

When it comes to selecting the perfect 6-drawer dresser, there are some things to consider to make sure you’re picking out the best one for you and your family. If you have a child, you want to ensure it’s safe and practical for them to use, so if you have older kids, you might want to consider one with removable storage bins. You’ll also want to consider style and color to match your home’s decor. To save you some valuable time, we rounded up the best 6-drawer dressers on Amazon so you can be on your way to a more organized home.

1. mDesign Extra Wide Dresser

With roomy storage bins instead of drawers, you can easily pack more gadgets and gizmos into this 6-drawer storage dresser. Plus, since you can remove the bins from the dresser completely, you can take out what you need when you need it. So, if you want to have this dresser store toys, you can pull out the bins with toys only, and your little one can easily put the toys back for easy cleanup. With a durable frame that’s easy to clean and non-skid feet, you also won’t have to worry about it damaging your floor or moving out of place.

mDesign Extra Wide Dresser $74.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Delta Universal Dresser

Designed with your family in mind, this baby-nursery-ready dresser is tested for toxins and other harsh chemicals, so you can have peace of mind that it’s safe to bring home to your family. This 6-drawer dresser opens and closely effortlessly thanks to metal gliders that make sliding extra smooth. This drawer will also grow with your child, so you can get plenty of use out of it. This simple and stylish dresser is available in a variety of colors so you can get the look and the storage space you need in just about any style room. Some assembly is required, but it won’t take long to get this completed.

Delta Universal Dresser $259.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Sauder Orchard Hills Dresser

This transitional 6-drawer dresser is made with your baby in mind, but can also easily work in any style bedroom. With roomy drawers, you can fit everything you need from baby’s clothes, your clothes, and their toys and accessories. Safety is a priority with this chic dresser: the metal drawer glides and stop mechanisms prevent drawers from pulling out so you won’t have to worry about drawers falling out. This versatile furniture piece will stay stylish for years to come. Best of all, Sauder furniture pieces are sustainable and made with engineered wood and composite of high-quality trimmings so you can do good for the environment.

Sauder Orchard Hills Dresser on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Storkcraft Avalon 6 Drawer Universal Dresser

This chic dresser is made out of smooth wood and has steel rails on the inside. It’s available in black or white. The six drawers are spacious, and you’ll have plenty of room to store your child’s clothes or toys. There’s plenty of room at the top of the dresser for knick-knacks, book or other mementos to display. This dresser won’t go out of style and stay in your kid’s room throughout their childhood.

Storkcraft Avalon 6 Drawer Universal Dresser $279.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Angel Line Lauren 6 Drawer Dresser

This sturdy dresser was designed with your kids in mind. Inside the wooden dresser, there are metal glides with safety stops, so the drawers stay inside the dresser. There are no handles to be found on this dresser, which means that you won’t accidentally pull off a dresser knob one day. Plus, it’s safer for kids to have one without handles. You will need to assemble the dresser yourself.

