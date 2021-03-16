If there’s anything you need to have the best backyard ever, it’s comfortable furniture that’s going to resist the harsh outdoor elements while offering comfort for hours of rest and relaxation. The best place to start is by enlisting some lounge chairs into your backyard oasis so you can be on your way to hanging out in the sun.

Related story Electronic Keyboards Are the Perfect Way to Get Your Little Mozart Playing

There are many types of lounge chairs, so you’ll need to decide if you want something that racks up serious style points or something that’s going to be more practical and something you can take with you wherever your outdoor adventures take you. Many have lots of bells and whistles, such as built-in cup holders and trays so your items are always at the ready. From handsome wicker options to foldable, portable versions, there is a style to meet your needs. Since the options can be overwhelming, we’ve narrowed it down for you and picked out the best lounge chairs so you can be on your way to getting that summer glow faster.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Best Choice Products Mesh Lounge Chairs Two is better than one, and that certainly applies to relaxing on lounge chairs by the pool! This set of durable chairs by Best Choice Products will last for years to come thanks to the UV-resistant fabric and materials. These nifty chairs have just about everything you need so you don’t need other furniture to relax for the day. With a built-in cup holder tray, you can have your beverage of choice on hand and you can have a spot to place your phone, keys, or snacks without having to get up. These lounge chairs fold up easily and compactly so you can easily put them in the back of your car so you can take them to the beach, a park, or a pool. Image: Amazon. Amazon Best Choice Products Mesh Lounge Chairs $104.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Caravan Sports Zero Gravity Chair If durability is key, you’ll want to add this double-bungee-equipped lounge chair in your backyard getaway. It’s also made with tough textaline fabric that will hold up over those hot summer days or rainstorms. With the effortless reclining system, you can sit back in the position that feels best for you without worrying if it will lock in place. For extra comfort, the headrest and and lumbar support is also adjustable. The powder steel-coated frame is also high quality, so it’s not going to deteriorate in the harsh UV rays. For storage convenience, it folds up nicely so you can put it away when you’re not using it. Image: Amazon. Amazon Caravan Sports Zero Gravity Chair $69.58 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Ostrich Chaise Lounge Bring the beach waves to your back patio with this preppy blue and white striped lounge chair. It’s rust resistant so you don’t have to worry about carrying it inside when you’re not using it, it’s made with ultra lightweight aluminum so you can easily tote it around to the beach, and it has handy arm holes if you want to lay face down (so your arms won’t fall asleep). This fun lounge chair is available in multiple fun colors so you can add a pop of fun to your patio situation. With three-position folding, you can customize the position that’s best for you. Image: Amazon. Amazon