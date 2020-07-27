While you can’t always see them, one of the biggest sources of allergies and some other health problems can be traced back to the air in your home. Since your home is where you spend the most time, and with kids and pets, you want to ensure that it’s the safest and cleanest it can be for your entire family. Luckily, you can simply enlist a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) air purifier to clean the air in no time, so you can focus on what matters most.

Not all air purifiers are made equally, so you’ll want to consider a few things before bringing one home (kind of like adopting a pet?). First, you’ll want to consider the looks since it’s not always a small piece of equipment that you can easily hide. Many are now sleek and slim so you can tuck it away. You’ll also want to test how quiet it is so it doesn’t keep you up in the middle of the night. And of course, you want to make sure it’s doing its job. We’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best HEPA air purifiers so you can have the cleanest, safest air for your home.

1. Levoit Air Purifier

If you’re looking for a sleek HEPA (high energy particulate air) air purifier that’s not going to be a complete eyesore, this version from Levoit will meet your needs. It boasts a three-stage air purifier that includes the HEPA, pre-filter, and high-efficiency activated carbon filter. With these three filters combined, this smart filter removes 99.97% of dust, allergens, bacteria and odors for a cleaner home. This cleaner can clean the air up to 4.5 times in one hour, based on a 360 square foot room (perfect for living rooms and bedrooms). It’s recommended to replace the filter every six to eight months for maximum efficiency.

2. Germ Guardian Air Purifier

In addition to expertly cleaning and purifying the air, this innovative HEPA air purifier also boasts a UV C light that kills germs for added peace of mind. This device is AHAM certified, which means that its clean air delivery rate has been independently tested on its ability to remove tobacco smoke, pollen, and dust based on a specific room size. It’s also Energy Star Certified too, so you won’t have to worry about it wreaking havoc on your energy bill. Completely customizable, you can choose from three speed settings, choose an ultra-quiet mode, and can use the UV C light for extra protection in your home.

3. KIOS Air Purifier

No need to buy a separate night light with this two-in-one HEPA air purifier by KIOS. With three stages of filtration (fine preliminary, True HEPA, and activated carbon filters, this device will tackle up to 99.7% of germs, bacteria, allergens, pollen, and more so you can have peace of mind while at home with family. It’s recommended to replace the filter every six months, depending on the use of the air purifier. Different cleaning modes are available with this all-in-one device, so you can customize your air cleaning based on what you need most. With the nightlight function, you can clean your home’s air at night and have a way to see in case you need a midnight snack.

4. Honeywell True HEPA Air Purifier

Enlist this extra large Honeywell HEPA air purifier in your spacious living room or bedroom, so it covers all the bases. This handy allergen remover can eliminate microscopic allergens that are .3 microns or larger. With three cleaning levels, plus a turbo setting, you can choose what kind of clean your air needs at the moment. If the air purifier starts to make noises, that could indicate that it’s time for a filter change, so make sure to keep you ears open. Large amounts of allergens, dust, and dirt can block the filter pores, which will prevent the air purifier from properly working.

