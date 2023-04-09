Drew Barrymore Once Did Household Chores While Using This $3 Product That Turns Dry, Cracked Hands ‘Baby Soft’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing makes my wallet happier than when drugstore beauty products work better than those overpriced luxury brands, and then when a celeb vouches for it, I’ve basically died and gone to heaven. Thanks to the beauty queen Drew Barrymore — she even has her own affordable beauty line, FLOWER — our currently very thirsty, dry hands are going to be moisturized by tonight.

In a previous Instagram post, she shared her fave wallet-friendly beauty pick of the week, which is Aveeno’s Repairing Cica Hand Mask. The practical shopper isn’t a stranger to sharing her go-to beauty products on Instagram, but this one is really hitting home right now.

In the video, Barrymore is doing dishes while she’s wearing the gloves (#goals), so if that’s not the definition of multitasking, we don’t know what is. So, if you ran out of gloves to use while cleaning the house, just sub them for this ultra-moisturizing version that will leave you with healthy, glowing hands in no time. Enriched with nourishing shea butter and prebiotic oat, this hand mask (there’s also a foot version) helps repair dull and sad skin in just 10 minutes.

We’re calling it now: Hand masks are the new sheet masks, so to help you get started with your new obsession, we found her go-to!

Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask $3.31 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask is a repairing hand mask made with gentle ingredients like oats and shea butter to optimally moisturize your chronically dry hands. Both restorative and soothing, you can leave this BArrymore-approved product on for only 10 minutes to overnight, depending on how dry your skin is. either way, get ready for baby-soft hands!

Related story Shoppers Found the ‘Fountain of Youth’ in This ‘Powerhouse’ Neck-Firming Cream Set — Snag It for 20% Off

“These gloves have saved my hands,” one shopper said. “I wash my hands a lot. And I’m not great about remembering to moisturize them. These gloves make all that dry, cracked and painful skin a distant memory!”

Before you go, click here to see the best pregnancy-safe skincare products:

