Jewelry is a woman’s best friend, so that means you have a lot to sift through when you’re getting ready in the morning. Unfortunately because your baubles are so delicate they’re bound to get tangled and mangled in that catchall that you throw your rings, earrings, and bracelets into at the end of the day. While it’s completely functional to throw a few everyday pieces into a catchall, a spacious jewelry armoire is going to save your sanity when it comes to keeping your jewelry stash visible and organized.

Jewelry Armoires have come a long way. While they used to only come in more traditional, ornate styles, there are now sleek and modern options so there is a style to fit in all types of homes. Best of all, most have a built-in mirror to make trying on your outfits of the day easy and so you can quickly see different options without having to go to your bathroom mirror to give it a glance. To give you more time to shop for jewelry, we’ve rounded up the best jewelry armoires so you can finally see every piece you have in your collection.

This story was originally published on March 16, 2020.

1. Songmics Lockable Cabinet

This quality jewelry armoire has it all to make getting ready and staying organized a simple task. Equipped with six blue LED lights, you can clearly see every piece in your organizer without having to squint and get up close (or having to turn on your bright bedroom lights if your husband is still sleeping). With ample storage, you just might never run out of room: there is one longer bracelet rod, two bottom drawers, five shelves, 32 necklace hooks 48 stud earring holes, and 90 earring slots, so space will not be an issue. The built-in glass mirror offers a head-to-toe glance at your entire outfit, and you can mount this piece onto a wall to save precious floor space.

2. Powell Jewelry Armoire

If you have a more feminine-designed space, this completely mirrored jewelry armoire will bring your room’s style to the next level. While it provides plenty of storage for your impressive jewelry collection, it also looks great doing it. The silver and mirror finish will complement just about any modern furniture and because of its beauty, it will serve more as a piece of art than an eyesore in your space. It’s also smartly designed: the top flips open to reveal a mirror, so it saves space for more jewelry storage. If you’re looking for a piece that looks just as gorgeous as the jewels that will be stored inside them, look no further than this eye-catching armoire.

3. Best Choice Products Full-Length Mirror

If you have the need for a jewelry armoire, chances are you want to get straight to using it without having to spend hours assembling it. This easy-to-assemble piece will offer you a stress-free experience and looks great too. With a full-length mirror on the outside, you can easily try on jewelry to see what your outfit looks like. For extra security when you’re away from the house, it comes with a lock and key so you can have peace of mind that no one can get into it. This safety feature is also great if you have curious little ones who may want to play dress up when you’re not looking.

4. Giantex Standing Jewelry Armoire

This is the best space-saving solution if your room is on the smaller side or if you don’t have a ton of wiggle room. With five drawers, two side doors, eight hooks, and one top-flip mirror, this small but mighty jewelry armoire packs in just what you need it to. This durable jewelry armoire features a stylish design and solid wood legs, so you know it’s a quality piece. The side door grip makes it easy to open and close the door, and the magnetic catch on the door ensures that it closes securely so adventurous little ones aren’t tempted to see what’s inside. It’s also easy to assemble so you can move on to the more important things on your to-do list.

5. SRIWATANA Jewelry Armoire Cabinet

This vintage-style armoire can be hung right over your door easily. The mirrored door allows you to check out how your accessories look before heading out into the world. It has five slanted sleeves with 22 hooks for necklaces and bracelets, 23 ring slots, holes for 52 earrings and five additional storage compartments that you could put hair and beauty products in. This cabinet even comes with a lock and key, so you can keep snoops out of your jewelry case. You can choose from three adjustable heights when you’re assembling the case.