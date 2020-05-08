It’s no secret kids are picky eaters. When it comes to snacks, that certainly rings true more than ever. While they may prefer some less nutritious and filling snacks, there are some foods that will hold them over in between meals that they’ll actually enjoy (and not beg to eat ice cream instead). Meat snacks for kids are a great option if you want to give them something with high protein and that they’ll find tasty too.

Whether it’s smoked sausages, beef jerky, or chicken sticks, meat snacks for kids have come a long way when it comes to types of meats and nutritional needs. Some are grass-feed beef, sugar free, or even gluten free. Because these delightful treats come in a convenient stick form, they’re easy to eat and your kiddo will think the shape is more fun to eat too. We rounded up the best meat snacks for kids that will please any picky eater.

1. Snackmates Sticks for Kids

These aren’t your run-of-the-mill meat sticks. Complete with kid-friendly packaging, these chicken and maple flavored meat snacks for kids are an elevated version that are sure to delight your kiddos at snacktime. You’ll love that they’re made with free-range chicken, so there are no antibiotics and no hormones in these tasty treats. To take things to the next level, they’re also certified Paleo and gluten-free as well. Plus, it’s naturally sweetened so you don’t have to worry about excess sugar. Unlike other meat snacks that can be a bit difficult to chew (even for adults), these treats are made with kids in mind, so they’re softer and easier to chew.

2. Mission Meats Snacks

If you’re looking for a healthier meat snack for kids, this grass-fed meat version is a great choice to consider. In addition, it’s also non-GMO and has no added nitrates that you’ll have to worry about. If that’s not enough, they’re gluten-free, have no added hormones and completely antibiotic-free, so you can feel great about feeding your little ones these filling snacks daily. They’re protein-rich so your kids will feel fuller longer and they’re sugar free and low carb as well. Best of all, part of each purchase directly supports causes that give back to the community, so you can get a tasty snack while doing good.

3. Planters P3 Protein Pack

Elevate your kids’ snacking game with this ultimate meat snacks for kids. If you and your family like a little bit of this and a little bit of that, this pack of honey roasted peanuts, maple glazed ham jerky, and sunflower kernels bring the best of both worlds in one convenient package to take on the go. With 13 grams of protein, your kiddos will stay fuller longer so they don’t get hungry between meals. With a delicious mix of flavors and textures, they’ll never get tired of this satisfying snack. Perfect for before a sports game, in the middle of the day, after school or for those summer days, you can ensure they’ll ask for these over and over again.

4. Lorissa’s Kitchen Beef Sticks

Consider these your best friend during snacktime. These mouth-watering treats offer four grams of protein to keep your little ones fueled for their busy day. This pack of 20 individually wrapped beef sticks make packing lunches a much easier task that you won’t dread doing in the mornings. These sticks are also made with 100% grass-fed beef that’s raised without hormones or antibiotics so you can confidently feed these delicious snacks to your kids. Perfect to toss in your handbag, diaper bag, or your kid’s backpack, these meat snacks for kids are perfect to grab onto when hunger strikes.