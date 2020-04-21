There’s no better feeling than a clean home, but not all cleaning products effectively clean. So, there’s a chance you could be wasting time cleaning with items that aren’t actually doing the best job. One of the messiest spots in your home is definitely the highly used kitchen counter, so you should certainly make sure that you’re using an effective, yet safe countertop cleaner to tackle food messes and germs.

Whether you want an all-natural formula or something that’s a bit more powerful, there are so many types of countertop cleaners you can find to meet the specific needs of your busy home. The best news is that cleaners don’t have to smell potent these days — with refreshing scents like pear or lemon, you can look forward to a fresh-smelling home after you clean. It can be an overwhelming thing to shop for, so we’ve made it easier on you and rounded up the best countertop cleaners so you can get to a sparkling home faster. Happy cleaning!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Everyday Cleaner

This fantastic scented all-purpose cleaner will have you looking forward to cleaning day. Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day all-purpose cleaner makes an excellent countertop cleaner, but is safe to use just about anywhere else around the home. So, instead of having to hold onto multiple cleaners, you can save space in your cleaning cabinet with this versatile, effective, and great smelling cleaner. The subtle citrus scent will make any day feel like a warm spring day, no matter what time of year it is. Made with plant-derived ingredients and essential oils, this is a great option if you want a safe, natural cleaning solution to use around your kids and pets.

2. J.R. Watkins All-Purpose Cleaner

If you want a countertop cleaner that does it all, this J.R. Watkins all-purpose cleaner is a top contender when it comes to powerful and effective home cleaners. It’s Leaping Bunny Certified so you can have peace of mind knowing it’s cruelty-free. Made with plant-based ingredients you can also feel great using this around kids and pets as it’s not made with any harsh ingredients, parabens, or harsh chemicals. While it’s plant-based, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t tackle dirt or grease with ease. Plus, the relaxing lemon scent will create not just a clean home, but one that also feels relaxing with a calming scent.

3. Caldrea Countertop Spray

Who said cleaning can’t be stylish? With this chic bottle, you won’t even feel the need to hide it away (having it displayed will encourage you to clean more often too!). Infused with essential oils, this countertop-safe spray by Caldrea will instantly give your entire home a subtle, pleasing scent that will create a calming environment. With lovely notes of rosewater, you won’t be able to wait to clean. Safe to use on all non-porous surfaces (including natural stone), you won’t have to worry about if it’s safe to use on your specific countertops. This harmonious countertop cleaner smells just as great as it works.

4. Puracy Natural Spray

If you’re looking for a non-toxic cleaning product that’s not going to skimp on cleaning power, this Puracy Natural all-purpose cleaner is a good route to go. Made with plant-based ingredients, you can’t get much more natural than this safe formula, which is particularly great to use if you have kids and pets around. Plus, the formula is hypoallergenic, so if you or your family members are sensitive to smells, you won’t have to worry about that. Plus, the packaging and formula is good for the environment too. Using refill pouches saves up to 90% in plastic, water, and energy combined. For every purchase, the company donates to a local family in need, too.