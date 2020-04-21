Whether you need a hard-working moisturizing hand cream to beat the winter dryness or you naturally have dry skin and use a lotion daily, everyone needs at least one powerful, fast-acting hand cream stocked in their medicine cabinet. When it comes to intense relief, just any old lotion won’t do.

Not only do you want to buy a moisturizing hand lotion that’s going to tackle sad, dull, raw skin during the first application, but you’re also going to want it to prevent future dry hands. If you choose the right formula, it should keep hands moisturized for up to a day or two so you don’t have to worry about constantly applying it. Using the right moisturizer will form a protective layer on your skin to fight off the elements that cause dry skin. Here are the best moisturizing hand creams to have at the ready for whenever dry skin strikes.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Neutrogena Norweigan Hand Cream

When it comes to healing dry hands, this Neturogena Norweigan formula means business. Equipped with a unique timerelease technology, this ultra moisturizing hand cream tackles dry skin right when it starts to happen, so you don’t have to worry about constantly applying it and wasting precious hand cream. This luxe cream offers 24-hour moisturizing, while strengthening the skin’s moisture barrier for soft, supple skin in no time. It’s developed with nutrients found in healthy skin, so you can’t get closer to the real thing than this hand cream. Keep this by your nightstand as a friendly reminder to lather up before bed, so it has at least a full eight hours to soak in and effectively hydrate overnight.

2. Yes to Coconut Cream

Made with coconut oil and shea butter, this creamy moisturizing hand cream offers a luxe lather that will have you coming back for more. It’s made with 95% natural ingredients, so you know that what you’re putting on your skin is safe —giving you the peace of mind you need. It’s also complete with Vitamins A, C, and E for an extra boost for glowing skin. Whether you have cracked hands due to cold winter weather or you’ve been washing your hands frequently, this delicious scent will be a delight to put on daily. Apply it to hands or cuticles so everything is hydrated and healthy.

3. Aveeno Skin Relief Hand Cream

This tough moisturizing hand cream will last through hand washes, so if you want a powerful formula that’s going to stay on skin, this is a great solution. Enhanced with soothing oat and rich emollients, this formula will feel oh-so-soft on dry, cracked, dull skin. In addition to healing dry skin, it also forms a protective layer on the skin to prevent hands from becoming drier in the future. Bonus: it’s non-greasy and fragrance-free so you won’t have to worry about using it if you have sensitive skin. The compact size makes it easy to toss in your purse, diaper bag, or in the console of your car, so you always have it handy when you’re on-the-go.

4. Burt’s Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream

If going all-natural is your preference, this fragrance-free moisturizing hand cream by Burt’s Bees is the perfect option for you. Made with only natural ingredients, this fast-acting formula will be safe to use. It revitalizes your dry, sad skin with powerful, natural ingredients including Watermelon Seed Oil, Pumpkin Oil, Green Tea Extract, and Baobab Oil. Plus, if you have sensitive skin, this unscented formula will give you peace of mind each time you put it on. Thanks to its fast-acting ingredients, this hand cream absorbs quickly so you can be on your way to glowing, hydrated skin in no time.

5. Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Lotion

Who has time to waste when your hands are cracked and raw? Reach for this fast-absorbing moisturizing hand cream when you need hydrated, glowing hands immediately. This non-greasy formula is easy to apply and without the mess. It’s also free of fragrances, so if you have sensitive skin, you won’t need to worry about that. So, if you’re frequently washing your hands or are facing external things in the environment that could be causing dry hands, you’ll want to have a tube of this by your side. Just after one application, this rich formula visibly heals dry skin thanks to its natural moisturizing factors, such as amino acids found naturally in the skin. Not only does this formula repair dry skin, it also prevents it from happening in the future with regular use.