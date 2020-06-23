You have so many options when it comes to keeping your family full with nutritious snacks, but it’s always handy to have some things on hand that are non-perishable. One of the most popular, filling snacks that you don’t need to refrigerate is beef jerky, and with so many mouth-watering flavors, we can see why it’s such a household staple now.

In addition to classic beef jerky flavors, things have gotten pretty fun when it comes to tasty flavors. Think teriyaki flavors for something more bold, and there are even varieties with extra protein so they’ll sustain you longer when you’re on the go or ones with less fat or lower sugar for health benefits. With an overwhelming amount of flavors to choose from, it’s hard to pick the best. Here are the best beef jerky flavors you can find that will keep the entire family full longer and doing their best. Happy snacking!

1. Tillamook Country Smoker Beef Jerky

This time-tested family recipe means business. Handcrafted in Tillamook County, Oregon, this tasty beef jerky is made with a little extra TLC. With this tasty and filling beef jerky, you can satisfy your hunger in between meals so you’re not starving by the time you sit down for dinner at the end of the day. Hardwood smoked to perfection, you can taste the difference when you bite into these savory treats. From car rides to the plane or a quick refuel before the gym, you can’t go wrong with a protein packed stick of beef jerky.

2. Perky Jerky

Made with 100 percent grass fed beef, you can feel good about feeding your entire family this natural version of traditional beef jerky. With 10 grams of protein per serving, you can make this your go-to snack to hold you over when the mid-day hunger strikes or if you need a pick-me-up before you hit the gym. With a delightful, peppery flavor with a hint of fresh lemon juice, this is more than your average beef jerky. It’s marinated overnight to perfection, which is why you don’t taste flavors like this with all beef jerky. The resealable bag keeps the jerky fresh, so you don’t have to find a different container or bag to place the remaining jerky in.

3. Cattleman’s Cut Beef Jerky

The key to juicy, flavorful jerky that has the perfect texture is marinating it just right. This slow-cooked beef jerky from Cattleman’s will delight your taste buds with its extra tender cuts. Their beef jerky is marinated for 48 hours and uses USDA steak, from the whole muscle, for maximum quality and flavor. With this premium jerky brand, what you see is what you get — there are no crazy flavors to cover a sub-par tasting beef jerky meat. If you want big, bold taste with a hint of brown sugar, opt for the original flavor for a timeless, filling snack to keep you going during your busy day.

4. Jack Link’s Beef Jerky

If traditional isn’t your thing, you’ll gravitate toward these flavored beef jerky pieces that are sure to delight adventurous taste buds. Packed with teriyaki flavor, these Jack Link’s beef jerky bites are anything but boring. Their beef is made from 100 percent premium beef and seasoned with simple ingredients, like salt, soy, ginger and onion for a bit of a kick. It’s slow cooked so you get the juicy, tender pieces that will melt in your mouth, and each serving has 11 grams of protein so you’ll feel fuller longer. Each bag is resealable so the beef jerky will stay fresh longer.

5. SunRiver Gourmet Beef Jerky

If you’re on the market for a beef jerky that’s all-natural and is a bit healthier, this SunRiver option is your best bet. Aside from knowing it’s made with all-natural ingredients, it’s also low fat and low carb as well. While it has less carbs and fat, it doesn’t sacrifice on flavor. This variety pack gives you the best of all worlds with original, peppered, and teriyaki flavors to try, so you can always mix up your snacking game. There is also no MSG or nitrates so you can feel great all around eating these high protein, gourmet snacks that will keep your family fuller and coming back for more.