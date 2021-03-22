If a trip to Paris isn’t in the near future, you can create a space at home that feels French. Since the weather is warming up, there’s no better place to start than your outdoor patio. After all, what’s more European than enjoying a cup of coffee and a pastry outside? While there are many types of patio furniture routes you could go to achieve this style, you can’t go wrong with an affordable patio bistro set to help you escape without ever leaving home.

We love a chic patio bistro set for many reasons. They take up hardly any room, so if you don’t have a lot of space to work with, it will do the trick. Plus, because they’re smaller than a full-blown patio furniture set, they’re more likely to not hurt your wallet too much. To help you get on your way to France faster, we’ve rounded up the best patio bistro sets for cozier mornings sipping coffee and dinners under the stars.

1. Wicker Patio Set If you prefer a more modern vibe, this sleek patio bistro set is just what you need to finish off your outdoor space. The steel chair frame is powder coated, so they’ll be rust proof, and the high-quality handwoven wicker is weather resistant. With extra wide and deep chairs, accompanied by cushiony pillows, you can sit for hours in supreme comfort. Cleaning up is also a cinch with the removable polyester cushion covers. This contemporary set is ultra sturdy, so you’ll never have to fear it breaking on you while you’re having guests over. It’s also easy to assemble so you can get to enjoying it quicker and stressing over complicated instructions less. Image: Amazon. Amazon Wicker Patio Set $119.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Cushioned Patio Set This sturdy set is just as durable as it is stylish. The three-piece patio bistro set includes one wicker table with tempered glass (more durable) and two chairs with extra soft cushions. With rounded table corners, you won’t have to worry about scratching yourself with sharp glass tabletop corners. If you spill on the cushions, you can remove them for easier cleaning. If space-saving is also a priority for you, the chairs fit perfectly underneath the table, with leg room to spare, so you’re not taking up as much space. This set is also for indoor use too, so if you’re looking for a kitchen set to leisurely drink your morning coffee, this charming table and chair set will do the trick. Image: Amazon. Amazon Cushioned Patio Set $189.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Grand Patio Bistro Set If you want something a bit more funky and fun, opt for this mint-colored set for a refreshing centerpiece on your patio. The powder-coated steel frame makes it extra durable and rust-resistant, so you won’t have to worry abut this patio bistro set fading soon after you set it outside. There are also plastic foot pieces on the bottom of the chair legs, so you won’t scratch your floors. Available in a variety of colors to make you smile, you can create a happy eating or resting space with these compact chairs. Best of all, unlike most patio furniture sets, no assembly is required. Simply unfold and you’re ready to entertain. Image: Amazon. Amazon Grand Patio Bistro Set $109.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Keter Resin Wicker Set These durable and comfortable patio bistro chairs will go with just about any home, considering they don’t lean too modern or too traditional. With that in mind, these rattan wicker chairs can fit in just about any spot, from the deck to the patio or by the pool. This neutral patio bistro set is ultra lightweight, so you can easily move them where you need them to be. Unlike other heavy patio furniture, you don’t have to decide where they’ll stay put forever when you set them up the first time. They’re also weather-proof and fade-free, so you won’t have to go out and purchase set after set due to sun or water damage. Image: Amazon. Amazon Keter Resin Wicker Set $186.06 on Amazon.com Buy now