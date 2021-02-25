When warmer weather rolls around, the first thing that we can’t wait to do is get outside with friends and families. There’s nothing cozier than rounding up your closest friends for a backyard bash, but there are so many things to consider when designing the perfect outdoor oasis for a summer BBQ or cocktail hour. The most obvious place to start is selecting patio furniture that’s going to seat a crowd, withstand harsh UV rays, and of course, fit your home’s style theme.

Whether you want wicker furniture, something more modern and sleek, or pieces that you can mix and match, planning the outdoor oasis of your dreams is going to be a fun activity to get you through the rest of winter. From side chairs to large sectionals and chic drink coolers disguised as tables, there’s plenty in store for you on your patio furniture shopping adventures. To narrow down the search, we did the hard work for you and selected the best patio furniture below to get your party started sooner. Here’s to sunny days ahead!

1. Devoko 9 Pieces Patio Dining Sets Enjoy your backyard with this space-saving set. You get a total of four chairs, four ottoman and a high-quality table. The ottomans can rest neatly underneath the glass table when they aren't in use. There's a total of 12 cotton cushions, which will make lounging outside all day or night long comfortable. The set comes in blue, red or beige cushions, so you can find something matches the rest of your decor.

2. Suncrown Rocking Bistro Set If you don't have a ton of backyard real estate, you can still create a calming, stylish space where you can go outside to read your favorite book solo or catch up with your friend over a drink. This clean rocking bistro set will take all your worries away with the calming rocking motion. When it comes to selecting your first set of patio furniture, you can never go wrong by starting smaller with a 2-seat set. The all-weather materials will outlast the outdoor elements, and the set is easy to assemble so you can get to sitting pretty faster! With a sturdy frame and plush cushions, these chairs will feel like clouds when you're resting.

3. Best Choice Products Hanging Canopy What if you could instantly transport yourself to a far, far away tropical island? While it's not completely possible, you can certainly feel like you're on vacation with this comfy canopy lounge chair. With complete sun protection thanks to the large overhead shade, you won't have to worry about sun damage, and the plush lounge chair is perfect for outdoor naps. The umbrella is also removable if you prefer to soak up a little more sun (don't forget the sunscreen!). The cushions are water-resistant so splashes from the pool or some rain won't harm it, so if you are dreaming of patio furniture that takes you to your happy place, we suggest this cloud-like seat.

4. Keter Outdoor Patio Table Who needs a bartender, when you can have table side service without the high cost? Think smarter, not harder when it comes to double-duty patio furniture, such as this handy table that features a built-in cooler so ice cold drinks are always at the ready on those scorching hot summer days. So, toss out your drab, space-hogging cooler and replace it with this versatile, two-in-one table that takes up little room. With this brilliant piece of patio furniture, guests can help themselves to drinks and they won't have to step inside the house with wet feet if they're swimming to get a refreshment. Summer entertaining just got a lot more functional.