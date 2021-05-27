Whether you have a fashionista on your hands or a little girl who likes to keep things simple, wearing sunglasses is something everyone should do to protect their eyes. The hardest part? Getting your little girl to keep her sunglasses on — and not breaking them. Chances are she’s just learning how to take care of her things, so you don’t want to spend too much on a pair of sunglasses that just might end up broken. The best sunglasses for girls protect her eyes and look good doing it.

On the other hand, she’s picky so it’d be wise to choose a style in her favorite color. In other words, the most stylish sunglasses will depend on your specific child’s taste, so it’s best to answer her style questions before you commit to buying (and later having to return them). From hot pink styles to a more classic black, the list goes on and on. We’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best sunglasses for girls no matter her style.

1. ProAcme Polarized Glasses If she likes to think pink (with a side of blue), these cheery shades will match her wardrobe color scheme. Whether color is her thing or she’s all about accessorizing with pops of pink to brighten up a simple outfit, these striking shades are made to be seen. Made with soft silicone, they’ll be oh-so-soft on her skin, which makes them one of the best sunglasses for girls. They’re made with virtually unbreakable materials, so you won’t have to worry about her being rough on them during playtime. Bonus: there’s a lifetime breakage warranty in case an accident does happen. And if she’s playing sports outside, these lightweight frames will protect her eyes without getting in the way. Image: Amazon. Amazon ProAcme Polarized Glasses $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

2. Polarspex Sunglasses These rubberized black sunglasses by Polarspex are the perfect everyday sunglasses that she’ll always want to reach for. These polarized sunglasses for girls will protect her eyes while making her look cool. The plastic frames boast a lead-free rubberized texture that’s soft and safe for her skin, making them one of the best sunglasses for girls. If the color black isn’t her thing, then there are a rainbow of colors she can choose from to match her mood and style. Plus, if she happens to break or lose them (which we can guarantee will happen), you won’t have to feel like you’re throwing money down the drain with these affordable sunglasses. In fact, why not get one in a few of her favorite colors so there is always one to have as a backup? Image: Amazon. Amazon Polarspex Sunglasses $14.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

3. Aviator Sunglasses If you have an aspiring actress or fashion designer on your hands, these sleek aviator shades with pink-tinted lenses will be the perfect option for your little girl. They’ll go with everything in her plentiful closet and they’re lightweight so they won’t weigh her face down — or fall off of her face. They’re one of the best sunglasses for girls because they’re equipped with UV 400, so her eyes will also be safe and secure with maximum sun protection. The lenses are also shatterproof and scratchproof too, which will come in hand when she inevitably drops them while playing with friends. The skin-soft nose pads will feel comfortable on her delicate face, so she’ll be less likely to refuse to wear them. Image: Amazon. Amazon Aviator Sunglasses $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

4. Juslink Toddler Sunglasses These bright sunglasses will tickle her pink! Suitable for babies at least two years old and toddlers up to 10, these versatile and safe glasses will last her for a few years at least. If pink isn’t her thing, these best sunglasses for girls come in a variety of other colors that are more neutral or ones that are even brighter than these statement-making shades. The best part is that if anything goes wrong with these sunglasses, like breakage, they come with lifetime support so you can get a replacement free of charge. If you don’t want to bother with that process, the good news is that these shades are extremely affordable, so you won’t be breaking the bank in order to replace them a few times (which we can guarantee will happen with a growing girl). Image: Amazon. Amazon Juslink Toddler Sunglasses $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up