With so many vitamins stocked in the health section, it can be overwhelming to determine what actually works (and doesn’t taste horrible). While there are tried-and-true supplements like Vitamin C, fish oil, and your standard multivitamin to knock everything out in one shot, they don’t always cover all the bases. However, one thing you should consider adding to your routine is elderberry gummies.

If you’re looking for a handy companion for your Vitamin C, elderberry gummies is a great place to start. Not only are they a breeze to take (especially for kids who’ve yet to learn how to swallow pills), but because they come from a flowering plant, they taste like a dream too (unlike many potent vitamins). Whether you’re looking to up your immunity-boosting supplements during cold and flu season or you want a delicious health boost year-round, you can’t go wrong with elderberry. Below, you’ll find our top picks for elderberry gummies that can offer health benefits that can boost your immunity while tasting delicious.

1. Sambucol Black Elderberry Gummies

Suitable for kids and adults, these Sambucol black elderberry gummies provide a nice immunity boost to your daily routine. As one of the most trusted brands when it comes to elderberry supplements, Sambucol uses only the highest quality elderberries. It turns out that not all elderberries are the same, so it’s important to look at what kind are included in your supplements. This trusted brand harvests the Haschberg variety of European black elderberries, which is one of the highest quality types you can find. These gummies are made with a unique process that preserves the natural healing properties of the elderberries.

Sambucol Black Elderberry Gummies

2. Nature’s Bounty Elderberry Gummies

This top-choice for elderberry gummies also contains Vitamins A, C, D, and E as well as Zinc for maximum healing power. Each package of these Nature’s Bounty gummies contains 40 gummies so you have enough for a month supply. With a delicious berry flavor, you’ll never have to talk yourself (or your kids) into eating these tasty treats. They’re also gelatin-free supplements and contain a higher amount of naturally occurring flavanoids than many other elderberry gummies that you can find at your vitamin store. With these easy-to-consume gummies, supporting a healthy immune system daily has never been more simple to achieve.

Nature's Bounty Elderberry Gummies

3. Zarbee’s Naturals Children’s Elderberry Immune Support

The most efficient way to teach your kids about healthy habits is to get them started early, and these delicious elderberry gummies are a great place to start. Whether your little one isn’t at the pill-swallowing stage yet or they just prefer gummies (these are suitable for ages two and up), these Zarbee’s gummies might actually make them look forward to taking their daily vitamin. Unlike many other vitamins that can contain animal gelatin, these gummies use fruit pectin, which make these supplements vegan and vegetarian. Made with Vitamin C and Zinc as well, your child can get his or her daily vitamin out of the way in just one serving!

Zarbee's Naturals Children's Elderberry Immune Support

4. Nature’s Way Sambucus Elderberry Kid’s Gummies Herbal Supplements

These gummies are gluten-free and gelatin-free so you can feel good about giving your kids these immunity-boosting elderberry gummies daily, especially if they have any allergies or health restrictions. This pack of 60 will last for a month given the suggest dosing of two a day for kids ages four and up and will last two months for kids ages two-three years old (one daily). With this triple-action immune blend, ensuring your little one gets her daily vitamins will never be easier. Along with elderberry, this supplement also includes Zinc and Vitamin C for maximum power. There are no added chemicals or dyes, so you can rest assured that you’re giving your kid an all-natural supplement.

Havasu Nutrition Elderberry Gummies

If you’re looking for a plant-based elderberry gummy, these Havasu gummies are just what you need to mirror an all-natural diet. Made with a plant-based pectin instead of an animal gelatin like many other elderberry gummies, this formula still provides the same immunity-boosting benefits. Not only do these supplements contain healthy ingredients to give your health a boost, but they also taste great naturally. You won’t find any gluten, fructose corn syrup, or added sugar in these gummies. It’s no secret that most people don’t get enough vitamins from their diet, so with these great tasting gummies, you’ll be on your way to a better and healthier immune system.

